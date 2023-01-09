  
Union minister assured for safe returning of Gulf migrant workers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jan 9, 2023, 12:15 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2023, 7:54 am IST
Migrants Rights and Welfare Association president Kotapati Narasimham Naidu with Union minister of state for external affairs V. Muraleedharan in Indore on Sunday during the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas programme. (Photo by arrangement)
 Migrants Rights and Welfare Association president Kotapati Narasimham Naidu with Union minister of state for external affairs V. Muraleedharan in Indore on Sunday during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas programme. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Gulf Migrants Rights and Welfare Association president Kotapati Narasimham Naidu said that Union minister of state for external affairs V. Muraleedharan had responded positively to their plea for the safe return of Gulf migrant workers to their native places in Telangana state. He sounded positive on a proposal establish a Pravasi welfare board at the national level, Naidu said.

They were participating in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas-2023 in Indore on Sunday.

“We urged the Union minister to provide life insurance coverage to migrant workers on par with the existing Pravasi Bima Yojana provided by the union government,” Naidu said.

Naidu submitted a memorandum to the minister on the plight of Telangana workers in Gulf countries and Malaysia. He said that Devarla Sekhar, Battu Bhojender and Macharla Ravinder of Nizamabad district were stranded in Muscat after being cheated by a travel agent, who had assured employment in Muscat.

Due to lack of work visa and other documents, the youth were left stranded and Oman authorities directed them to pay `1.2 lakh as penalty for illegally staying in the country for the last four months, he explained. Muraleedharan said he would consult Oman authorities for a safe return of the Telangana youth, Naidu explained.

Meanwhile, Gaguloth Santosh, Thotikola Praveen Kumar and Malavath Devender are in a Malaysia jail because of the travel agent, he said.

