Sankranthi festival to kick off on Jan 12 at Srisailam Temple

Anantapur: Elaborate preparations are under way for the Srisailam Sankranthi Brahmotsavalu scheduled from January 12 to 18 at the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika Temple.

The temple’s executive officer S Lavanna noted that the brahmotsavams are normally held twice every year -- at Srisailam during Sankranti and Mahashivarathi. The Shivaravathri fest will be a gala event. Devotees from across states and tens of thousands of Shivamala devotees offer prayers during the Shivarathri festival.

The Dwajarohanam will be held in the temple town on Jan 12, marking the start of the celebrations. A Bringi Vahana Seva will be held the next day, a Ravana Vahan Seva on Jan 14, a Nandi Vahana Seva along with Brahmotsava Kalyanam on Jan 15, the Kailasa Vahana Seva on Jan 16, the Poornahuthi and Trisula Snanam on Jan 17 and the festival would concluded on Jan 18 with an Aswa Vahana Seva along with a Pushpotsavam and a Sayanotsavam for the lord. A Samuhika Bhogi Pallu programme will be held on Jan 14 to mark Makar Sankranthi.

The temple EO Lavanna held a meeting with the priests and temple staff on Sunday to finalise the arrangements for the Sankranthi Brahmotsavalu. Arjitha sevas like Ruda Homam, Chandi Homam, Mruthyunjaya Homam, Subramanyeswara Kalyanam will be stopped from January 12.