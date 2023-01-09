  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 08 Jan 2023 Sankranthi festival ...
Nation, In Other News

Sankranthi festival to kick off on Jan 12 at Srisailam Temple

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 9, 2023, 12:15 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2023, 12:15 am IST
The temple’s executive officer S Lavanna noted that the brahmotsavams are normally held twice every year -- at Srisailam during Sankranti and Mahashivarathri. The Shivarathri fest will be a gala event. Devotees from across states and tens of thousands of Shivamala devotees offer prayers during the Shivarathri festival. (File Photo: DC)
 The temple’s executive officer S Lavanna noted that the brahmotsavams are normally held twice every year -- at Srisailam during Sankranti and Mahashivarathri. The Shivarathri fest will be a gala event. Devotees from across states and tens of thousands of Shivamala devotees offer prayers during the Shivarathri festival. (File Photo: DC)

Anantapur: Elaborate preparations are under way for the Srisailam Sankranthi Brahmotsavalu scheduled from January 12 to 18 at the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika Temple.

The temple’s executive officer S Lavanna noted that the brahmotsavams are normally held twice every year -- at Srisailam during Sankranti and Mahashivarathi. The Shivaravathri fest will be a gala event. Devotees from across states and tens of thousands of Shivamala devotees offer prayers during the Shivarathri festival.

 The Dwajarohanam will be held in the temple town on Jan 12, marking the start of the celebrations. A Bringi Vahana Seva will be held the next day, a Ravana Vahan Seva on Jan 14, a Nandi Vahana Seva along with Brahmotsava Kalyanam on Jan 15, the Kailasa Vahana Seva on Jan 16, the Poornahuthi and Trisula Snanam on Jan 17 and the festival would concluded on Jan 18 with an Aswa Vahana Seva along with a Pushpotsavam and a Sayanotsavam for the lord. A Samuhika Bhogi Pallu programme will be held on Jan 14 to mark Makar Sankranthi.

The temple EO Lavanna held a meeting with the priests and temple staff on Sunday to finalise the arrangements for the Sankranthi Brahmotsavalu. Arjitha sevas like Ruda Homam, Chandi Homam, Mruthyunjaya Homam, Subramanyeswara Kalyanam will be stopped from January 12. 

...
Tags: anantapur news, lord mallikarjuna swamy, brahmotsavams, srisailam temple, makar sankranti, dwajarohanam, ap news, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

leopard climbed and reached the middle part of the long tree. When it was about to climb down, the other leopard climbed up from the ground. The first one then resumed its climbing and reached the top of the tree. This was followed by the second leopard and both spent some time on the top of the tree. (Photo: DC)

Leopards in playful mood in Gudibanda; video shot by farmer goes viral

Khairatabad DCC president C. Rohin Reddy, who chaired the preparatory meeting of ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ at Gandhi Bhavan earlier in the day, said that the commencement of the campaign will be immediately after the unfurling of the tricolor on January 26. (File Photo: DC)

Congress workers gear up for 'Haath se Haath Jodo' Abhiyan

The employees and their family members who participated in the rally took a oath that they would vote for only those parties that promise to restore the OPS. (DC file photo)

TS govt employees, teachers take part in 'pension maha kumbh mela' in MP against CPS

The celebrations were marked by recitations of Gurbani Shabad keertans. (DC Representational Photo)

Festivities mark Prakash Utsav celebrations



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM likely to visit TS after Sankranti, will launch express train to Vijayawada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana after Sankranti (PTI file photo)

Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness: President Murmu

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo: PTI)

Telugu states gets its first transgender pastor

Anjali explained that the same city that forced her to beg on the streets of Hyderabad and Secunderabad also gave the opportunity to become a pastor. People accept our community, and there is a great deal of awareness about our community that should be spread throughout society. (Photo: DC)

Right to repairs gets e-portal

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

Railway ministry drops proposal for monetisation of stations on PPP mode

According to the NMP document, a total of 400 stations, 90 passenger trains, railway stadiums and colonies, and the famed Konkan and hill railways were among the assets identified by the government for monetisation. (Photo:PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->