Andhra Pradesh temple staff to get full medical reimbursement

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday has decided to reimburse fully the medical expenses of priests working in temples under the endowments department jurisdiction.

Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, the minister for endowments, said that presently only up to 50 per cent of the medical expenses incurred by priests was being paid from the welfare fund.

He said that the government has taken the decision to reimburse 100 per cent of medical expenses keeping in view the welfare of the priests working on a salary basis under the Dhupa Deepa Naivedyam scheme and the Temple Inam Lands system.

He said the decision will be implemented with immediate effect. Beneficiaries can avail the facility by visiting the website www.aparchakawelfare.org.