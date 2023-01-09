  
69% turnout recorded for APPSC Group 1 prelim exam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 9, 2023, 12:09 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2023, 12:34 am IST
 RDO Srinivasa Rao was the exam coordinator and RDO Kanaka Narasareddy the custodian for the Group 1 preliminary exam. They held checks at a few centres to ensure that the exam was conducted smoothly. (Representation Image)

Tirupati: The Preliminary Group 1 service exams, conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), recorded a turnout of 69 per cent. The exam was held at 14 centres across Tirupati district in two sessions — from 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 4pm – on Sunday.

Of 7,915 candidates, 5,522 turned up for the morning session; the attendance being put at 69.77 per cent. The second session saw fewer presence of candidates, district collector Venkataramana Reddy said.

An official of the examination department said, “This happens during the prelims. Each candidate has limited attempts, which some of them choose not to waste, if they are not fully prepared. Hence, they keep off the test.”

RDO Srinivasa Rao was the exam coordinator and RDO Kanaka Narasareddy the custodian for the Group 1 preliminary exam. They held checks at a few centres to ensure that the exam was conducted smoothly.

