Nation Other News 08 Jan 2021 No bird flu here, on ...
Nation, In Other News

No bird flu here, only scare; well-cooked meat and egg are safe

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Experts said there was no need for panic and eating well-cooked poultry products is safe
When the coronavirus scare erupted, rumours spread that consumption of chicken may lead to contracting the virus. — Representational image
 When the coronavirus scare erupted, rumours spread that consumption of chicken may lead to contracting the virus. — Representational image

Hyderabad: A false scare over spread of bird flu has led to a sharp drop in demand for chicken in the city and a fall in price. There so far is no report of any instance of bird flu, known also as Avian Bird Inflenza in the state, while some other states have seen its spread.

Experts said there was no need for panic and eating well-cooked poultry products is safe.

 

The poultry market has always been the victim of such rumours. When the coronavirus scare erupted, rumours spread that consumption of chicken may lead to contracting the virus.

Md Waseen of the Afzal Chicken Centre, a retail shop at King Koti, said, “The sales have dropped in the last three days. Our sale was close to 400kg per day. It has come down to 150kg now. As for price, two days back it was Rs118 per kg, which dropped to Rs108.”

Nampally chicken market has both wholesale and retail outlets. These have not seen any drop in sales, whereas the price has gone down. Stated Md Iqbal of Tawakal Chicken Centre, “At retail, we are selling for Rs95 per kg; three days back it was Rs110.”

 

Dr Madhusudan, assistant director animal husbandry, said, “There was no trace of the bird flu here. Rumors affected the market.”

Dr Zeenath Fathima, nutritionist and dietitian, said, “Chicken, eggs and poultry are the best sources of protein and immunity. They are energy boosters. If at all there is any virus, well-cooked meat poses no harm. During this season and also when so many diseases are around, it is rather advisable to include meat and eggs in regular diet.”  

...
Tags: bird flu scare telangana, poultry market hit telangana, drop in demand for chicken bird flu, sale of eggs chicken drops bird flu scare, rumours affect poultry market, price of eggs chicken drops bird flu


Latest From Nation

Many youth and educated are not following the rule; some even questioning the need for wearing helmets in a small town like Adilabad. — DC Image

Elderly wear helmets that youth ignore

The team also rescued the reptile and seized two laptops, two cars and eight mobile phones from the gang members. — inaturalist.org

Sand boa racket busted in Nellore, seven arrested

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India. (AP)

75 persons detected with new UK mutant strain in India

She said the upward graph could also be attributed to the recently concluded local body polls. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Kerala's spurt in Covid cases due to robust surveillance, civic polls, says Minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)

COVID: Woman infected with UK strain may go for genome sequencing

The woman has been asymptomatic ever since she was admitted to the isolation ward at the government hospital in Rajahmahendravaram on December 24 (Representational Image)

I was poisoned in Bengaluru during a promotion interview: ISRO scientist

Isro scientist Tapan Misra

Gangs using street children for begging on rise in Nizamabad

Rescued children are handed over to their parents, if their origin is traced and counseling would be done, police said. (Representational image)

Uncertainty over cockfights hits hospitality industry in Godavari districts

Usually cockfight organisers used to book hotels and guest houses for participants in advance. But this time none of them has booked rooms. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham