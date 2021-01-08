No bird flu here, only scare; well-cooked meat and egg are safe

When the coronavirus scare erupted, rumours spread that consumption of chicken may lead to contracting the virus. — Representational image

Hyderabad: A false scare over spread of bird flu has led to a sharp drop in demand for chicken in the city and a fall in price. There so far is no report of any instance of bird flu, known also as Avian Bird Inflenza in the state, while some other states have seen its spread.

Experts said there was no need for panic and eating well-cooked poultry products is safe.

The poultry market has always been the victim of such rumours. When the coronavirus scare erupted, rumours spread that consumption of chicken may lead to contracting the virus.

Md Waseen of the Afzal Chicken Centre, a retail shop at King Koti, said, “The sales have dropped in the last three days. Our sale was close to 400kg per day. It has come down to 150kg now. As for price, two days back it was Rs118 per kg, which dropped to Rs108.”

Nampally chicken market has both wholesale and retail outlets. These have not seen any drop in sales, whereas the price has gone down. Stated Md Iqbal of Tawakal Chicken Centre, “At retail, we are selling for Rs95 per kg; three days back it was Rs110.”

Dr Madhusudan, assistant director animal husbandry, said, “There was no trace of the bird flu here. Rumors affected the market.”

Dr Zeenath Fathima, nutritionist and dietitian, said, “Chicken, eggs and poultry are the best sources of protein and immunity. They are energy boosters. If at all there is any virus, well-cooked meat poses no harm. During this season and also when so many diseases are around, it is rather advisable to include meat and eggs in regular diet.”