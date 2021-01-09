Nation Other News 08 Jan 2021 Dumping of human exc ...
Nation, In Other News

Dumping of human excreta in residential area; Telangana HC seeks status report

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Jan 9, 2021, 4:04 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2021, 4:04 am IST
HC appointed Avinash Desai as amicus curiae to assist it in this matter. He would inspect the place and explain the situation to the court
A law student from Osmania University Pavan Kasturi wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court on the matter. The court took cognisance of this and converted it into a public interest litigation (PIL). Earlier, the court had issued notices to the GHMC and the Pollution Congrol Board (PCB) to explain the matter.(Photo: PTI)
 A law student from Osmania University Pavan Kasturi wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court on the matter. The court took cognisance of this and converted it into a public interest litigation (PIL). Earlier, the court had issued notices to the GHMC and the Pollution Congrol Board (PCB) to explain the matter.(Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Responding to an SOS from residents of Jiyaguda here who are facing air and water pollution and suffocation due to the presence of a dumping yard, the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state government and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to submit a status report within four weeks.

The court appointed Avinash Desai as amicus curiae to assist it in this matter. He would inspect the place and explain the situation to the court.

 

The garbage dumped there includes human excreta cleared from private septic tanks, animal carcasses and litter from various divisions in the city. The residents have made numerous representations to the GHMC but there was no response.

A law student from Osmania University Pavan Kasturi wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court on the matter.  The court took cognisance of this and converted it into a public interest litigation (PIL). Earlier, the court had issued notices to the GHMC and the Pollution Congrol Board (PCB) to explain the matter.

 

On Friday, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao issued notices to the chief secretary, the principal secretaries of the departments of municipal administration, forest and environment as also revenue, apart from the GHMC commissioner, the PCB and the district collector. It directed them to file the status report in a month’s time.

...
Tags: dumping of human excreta, jiyaguda pollution
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Supposed medicinal properties of sand boa, apart from myths and beliefs surrounding this rare snake, has led to their illicit hunting and capture over the past few years. (DC Photo)

Illegal sand boa trade may make the rare snake go extinct

Ministers, district collectors and officials from the health, education, revenue, panchayat raj, as also municipal and forest departments will attend the CM meet. (DC Photo)

CM meet on Monday; decisions on school-reopening, vaccination, land & revenue likely

The farmer groups have also decided to meet on January 11 to decide their next course of action, even as many leaders said they have lost hope now that any resolution could be reached even in the next round of negotiations. (Photo:PTI)

Farmers dig in heels, say ready for Bakshi in Delhi

Adimulapu Suresh said recognition would be withdrawn if any junior college failed to follow directions from the government, be it on collection of fees or on compliance with guidelines on Covid-19. (Photo: twitter @AudimulapSuresh)

Inter first-year classes in Andhra Pradesh from January 18



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)

COVID: Woman infected with UK strain may go for genome sequencing

The woman has been asymptomatic ever since she was admitted to the isolation ward at the government hospital in Rajahmahendravaram on December 24 (Representational Image)

I was poisoned in Bengaluru during a promotion interview: ISRO scientist

Isro scientist Tapan Misra

Gangs using street children for begging on rise in Nizamabad

Rescued children are handed over to their parents, if their origin is traced and counseling would be done, police said. (Representational image)

Uncertainty over cockfights hits hospitality industry in Godavari districts

Usually cockfight organisers used to book hotels and guest houses for participants in advance. But this time none of them has booked rooms. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham