TRS takes fight against SCCL coal blocks’ privatisation to Parliament

HYDERABAD: TRS party floor leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageshwar Rao alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), which is a lifeline for Telangana state. He demanded auction of Singareni coal blocks as there were many doubts against the move.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday, the Khammam MP said that

the central government is trying to set aside Singareni from the coal blocks. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has written several letters to the Prime Minister against privatization of SCCL, he said. The Centre has rendered injustice to Telangana state while stating in the Parliament on Wednesday that four coal blocks of Singareni would be privatized, he said.

Rao wanted to know how SCCL would run without coal blocks. Stating that the

Centre proposed auction of 38 coal blocks across the country, he said that the Telangana government was ready to acquire a 49 per cent share of the central government in Singareni, which provides employment to thousands of families.

He said that they will expose the misdeeds of the BJP government in the Parliament session. The Union government is targeting Telangana state on political lines.