  
Nation Other News 07 Dec 2022 Telangan's indu ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangan's industry-friendly tag a total hogwash

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 8, 2022, 12:24 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2022, 12:24 am IST
To project a rosy picture and also due to pressure from the sector, the industries department issued a Budget Release Order for Rs 1,250 crore but released only one per cent of it, said officials. (File photo:DC)
 To project a rosy picture and also due to pressure from the sector, the industries department issued a Budget Release Order for Rs 1,250 crore but released only one per cent of it, said officials. (File photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Contrary to the industry-friendly image, the state government cleared incentives of only Rs 12 crore this year so far against the budgetary provision of Rs 2,500 crore.

With three months to go for end of financial year and the state facing fund crunch, the agony of industrialists, particularly of  those in the MSME sector, will continue for one more year. While arrears had increased since 2015, some did not even get after the bifurcation of the the state a year before.

Official sources told this correspondent that total arrears to be cleared by the government is about Rs 3,500 crore. To project a rosy picture and also due to pressure from the sector, the industries department issued a Budget Release Order for Rs 1,250 crore but released only one per cent of it. “The industrial sector suffered a lot during Covid-19 and particularly the MSMEs have been struggling to recover. Industrial incentives at this stage are very crucial but government’s priorities are different,” a senior official pointed out.

The state government as part of industrial  promotion policy gives various incentives including 10 per cent subsidy on power bill, 25 per cent exemption on stamp duty, sales tax and reimbursement of nine per cent interest (popularly known as pavala vaddi scheme) on industrial loans.

Sources said even the allocations made under the sub-plan for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes besides differently-abled sections did not materialise. Arrears to be paid to SC entrepreneurs mounted to Rs 570 crore and that of STs Rs 735 crore. Incentives of Rs 70 crore for schemes sanctioned in differently-abled category also remained unpaid till date.

“Power subsidy amount to my unit was last paid in 2014. The Discom levies penalty if we do not pay the electricity bill in time but the government avoids reimbursement of 10 per cent of what we paid for years,” lamented one entrepreneur.

“The government makes tall claims about creating the most industrial-friendly environment and invites new investments, but the existing units have been suffering due to government’s neglect,” he said adding that several units were closed down in the last few years.

...
Tags: hyderabad news, msme sector, scheduled castes (scs), telangana goverment, telangana state budget, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, dalit entrepreneurs, entrepreneurship, covid-19, micro small and medium enterprises (msmes), industrialists, telangana industrialists federation (tif), incentives to sc industrialists, telangana budget, differently-abled people, power subsidy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Even the apex court had asked the High Court to only decide the issue of transferring the case to CBI. (File Photo: PTI)

Poachgate: HC rejects SIT plea to name Santosh and others as accused

NewsThe all-new Bible House building was inaugurated on Tuesday by the Telangana auxiliary committee members of Bible Society of India. (Photo by arrangement)

Refurbished Bible House building inaugurated

C. Naveen Kumar famously known as Teenmaar Mallanna will go ahead with his padayatra from December 11. (File photo:PTI)

Court gives Mallanna permission for padayatra

RTC frequently uses worn-out buses, endangering the lives of both drivers and commuters. (File photo:DC)

Acute shortage of drivers’ hits Telangana RTC



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Sunny Leone's photo printed on Karnataka govt test admit card, probe ordered

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's image was printed on the hall ticket of a candidate, who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022) (Image credit: Social media)

Supreme Court to examine Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision, issues notices

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

K'taka warns cab aggregators of action if autorickshaw services not dropped by Monday

Autorickshaws parked along a road in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Thursday

The prime minister will also dedicate IIIT Una to the nation and lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in the district. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->