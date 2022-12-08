Refurbished Bible House building inaugurated

HYDERABAD: Marking its 83 years to the day, Secunderabad’s refurbished iconic Bible House was inaugurated by The Bible society of India.

The all-new Bible House building, situated in Secunderabad near Bansilalpet

stepwell, was inaugurated on Tuesday by the Telangana auxiliary committee

members of Bible Society of India. The dedication programme had many cultural events, among which were a touching singing using sign language by some deaf and dumb persons and worship songs rendered by blind.

Addressing the gathering, the president of the society, Rev Dr Sanjay A. Paul, ‘It is a very historic moment for the city because this was the very where the old Bible House building was dedicated on December 7. 1939.” Rev Dr D.H. Paul, chairmen board of ecumenism HRC, said “I grew up in Secunderabad. In those days whoever had to go to Hyderabad, had to cross Bible House. Now from 2002, I have been associated with this society as an auxiliary officer and feel proud of the same.”