  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 LIVE !  :  Counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in progress at a centre in Shimla, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo) Neck and neck fight in Himachal: Congress leads in 37 seats, BJP in 31
 LIVE !  :  Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat (PTI/File Photo) BJP heads for a record victory in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Other News 07 Dec 2022 Refurbished Bible Ho ...
Nation, In Other News

Refurbished Bible House building inaugurated

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Dec 8, 2022, 12:34 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2022, 8:48 am IST
NewsThe all-new Bible House building was inaugurated on Tuesday by the Telangana auxiliary committee members of Bible Society of India. (Photo by arrangement)
 NewsThe all-new Bible House building was inaugurated on Tuesday by the Telangana auxiliary committee members of Bible Society of India. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Marking its 83 years to the day, Secunderabad’s refurbished iconic Bible House was inaugurated by The Bible society of India.

The all-new Bible House building, situated in Secunderabad near Bansilalpet
stepwell, was inaugurated on Tuesday by the Telangana auxiliary committee
members of Bible Society of India. The dedication programme had many cultural events, among which were a touching singing using sign language by some deaf and dumb persons and worship songs rendered by blind.

Addressing the gathering, the president of the society, Rev Dr Sanjay A. Paul, ‘It is a very historic moment for the city because this was the very where the old Bible House building was dedicated on December 7. 1939.” Rev Dr D.H. Paul, chairmen board of ecumenism HRC, said “I grew up in Secunderabad. In those days whoever had to go to Hyderabad, had to cross Bible House. Now from 2002, I have been associated with this society as an auxiliary officer and feel proud of the same.”

...
Tags: step-well in secunderabad bansilalpet, bible society of india, bible house secunderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 08 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Shop catches fire near Bible House in Secunderabad
350-year-old stepwell in Hyderabad's Old City begs for attention
Big 5 Construction Impact Award for Bansilalpet step well restoration

Latest From Nation

Counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in progress at a centre in Shimla, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Neck and neck fight in Himachal: Congress leads in 37 seats, BJP in 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI)

BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat (PTI/File Photo)

BJP heads for a record victory in Gujarat Assembly elections

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar during the Praja Sangarama Yatra on Wednesday (Photo by arrangement)

KCR must tell court how he obtained poachgate 'evidence': BJP



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Sunny Leone's photo printed on Karnataka govt test admit card, probe ordered

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's image was printed on the hall ticket of a candidate, who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022) (Image credit: Social media)

Supreme Court to examine Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision, issues notices

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

K'taka warns cab aggregators of action if autorickshaw services not dropped by Monday

Autorickshaws parked along a road in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Thursday

The prime minister will also dedicate IIIT Una to the nation and lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in the district. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->