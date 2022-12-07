  
Nation Other News 07 Dec 2022 KTR daydreaming abou ...
Nation, In Other News

KTR daydreaming about cantonment-GHMC merger, says SCB

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 7, 2022, 1:51 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2022, 1:51 am IST
According to J. Ramakrishna, the government did not even include the cantonment in sewerage master plans, despite the fact that main sewer lines pass through SCB, as well as not including it in projects carried out under the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) and Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP). (Representational Image: DC)
 According to J. Ramakrishna, the government did not even include the cantonment in sewerage master plans, despite the fact that main sewer lines pass through SCB, as well as not including it in projects carried out under the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) and Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP). (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) members, led by vice-president J. Ramakrishna, accused the Telangana government of failing to implement centrally-sponsored schemes in the cantonment despite repeated reminders from the Union government, and demanded that residents' demands be met immediately.

He said minister K.T. Rama Rao was daydreaming about merging the GHMC and the SCB, but that would not be possible because the corporation was beset with programmes and was being ignored by the government.

He accused the TRS government of neglecting infrastructure development works in the cantonment and ignoring the residents during the Covid-19.

Further, despite the requirement of 80-90 lakh gallons of drinking water per day, the state government had excluded the SCB from its 20-kilolitre free drinking water scheme. The claim that the government had issued orders extending the scheme for free drinking water supply to the cantonment was a complete lie.

According to Ramakrishna, the government did not even include the cantonment in sewerage master plans, despite the fact that main sewer lines pass through SCB, as well as not including it in projects carried out under the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) and Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP).

"In fact, the Telangana government misappropriated statutory funds, such as transfer of property tax (TPT) or a surcharge on stamp duty that was routed through them. Instead of immediately releasing the funds, the Telangana government is misusing them, and they have accumulated up to Rs 35 crore after March 2021. It is recommended that such funds be remitted directly to the SCB treasury, as they were prior to the formation of the Telangana state," he pointed out.

Claiming that the merger of the cantonment area with the GHMC was not a solution and that residents want development, he stated that the state government has failed to hold council meetings, denying development funds to corporators, GHMC properties ere mortgaged, it was not paying monthly salaries on time apart from clearing bills to contractors, and it has failed to make progress on several infrastructure projects.

"At this point, KTR is daydreaming and causing confusion among the people and on social media in order to divert attention away from the BJP cantonment constituency, which is fighting for their rights and putting pressure on the state government, and will continue to do so. SCB administration is far superior to the GHMC administration. Merger may not be preferred over development,” he asserted.

...
Tags: secunderabad cantonment board (scb), j. ramakrishna, telangana government, union government, cantonment, minister k.t. rama rao, ghmc, trs government, covid-19, infrastructure development, 200-kilolitre free drinking water scheme, strategic nala development programme (sndp), strategic road development project, infrastructure projects, cantonment area no merger with ghmc, hyderbad local news, hyderabad news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Date fixed: CBI to question Kavitha on December 11

Government is yet to distribute Rythu Bandhu funds to over Rs 70 lakh farmers due to the fund shortage. (File photo:DC)

CM to prioritise Rythu Bandhu over Dalit Bandhu

A picture of a beehive-shaped LED chandelier, shared on Twitter by special chief secretary Arvind Kumar. (Photo:Twitter/Arvind Kumar) 

Big 5 Construction Impact Award for Bansilalpet step well restoration

A large number of victims were dragged into the sex racket by luring them with luxurious lifestyle, easy money, and, in some cases, the promise of employment. (Representational photo: AFP)

Interstate sex racket: Accused contacted ‘customers’ via WhatsApps groups



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Jharkhand records country's highest percentage of child marriage among girls

Infamous for witchcraft killings, Jharkhand has earned the disrepute of having the highest percentage of underage girls getting married. (Representational image)

PM to dedicate to nation 3 national Ayush institutes on Dec 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

Diagnostic centres in Telangana flout norms, lack AERB licence

The health department claims that clinics with only CT scan and MRI machines need an AERB licence, whereas X-ray and radiotherapy equipment do not. (Representational Image/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->