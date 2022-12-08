  
Nation Other News 07 Dec 2022 Cyclone 'Mandou ...
Nation, In Other News

Cyclone 'Mandous' to hit south AP today; heavy rains expected

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 8, 2022, 12:49 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2022, 12:49 am IST
As many as 202 fishermen had ventured into the sea from Tirupati district. Of them, 118 have returned till information had last been received on Wednesday. (File photo: AP)
 As many as 202 fishermen had ventured into the sea from Tirupati district. Of them, 118 have returned till information had last been received on Wednesday. (File photo: AP)

Tirupati: The State government has put on high alert administrators of Nellore, Tirupati and Prakasam after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains over these districts.

According to IMD, the low-pressure area, which had been developing over South Andaman Sea and its surrounding region, has intensified into the cyclonic storm Mandous. It is likely to reach southern Andhra Pradesh by Thursday.

Under its influence, there will be light to moderate rainfall from Thursday to Saturday at most places, apart from heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in south coastal AP covering Prakasam, SPSR Nellore and Tirupati districts, in addition to Rayalaseema’s Chittoor, Annamaiah and YSR districts.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off South Andhra coasts, and south west Bay of Bengal until Saturday.

State government has directed Nellore district collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and his Tirupati counterpart K. Venkata Ramana Reddy to gear up administrative machinery for dealing with the situation.

In accordance with the advice and IMD’s alert, collectors of Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor and Annamaiah districts have directed all tehsildars to stay put in their respective headquarters. Senior officials have been appointed as special officers at mandals to oversee relief and rescue operations in case of an emergency.

Control rooms have been established to handle emergency calls. The number of Tirupati civic body is 0877-2256766, while those of Nellore corporation are 18004251113 and 0861-2301541.

Tirupati, Nellore and Prakasam district administrations have sent messages to fishermen who have gone into sea to return immediately. As many as 202 fishermen had ventured into the sea from Tirupati district. Of them, 118 have returned till information had last been received on Wednesday.

Fisheries department officials are trying to reach fishermen in the deep sea, so that they could be brought to safety.

...
Tags: ap news, andhra pradesh news, india meteorological department (imd), andhra heavy rainfall, ap heavy rains, low pressure south andaman sea, cyclonic storm heavy rainfall, cyclonic storms, weather officials predict light to moderate rainfall, moderate rainfall, rayalaseema and south coastal andhra, heavy rain for coastal andhra pradesh, bay of bengal, chakradhar babu, venkata ramana reddy, nellore corporation, control rooms, municipal corporation of tirupati, fisheries department officials, south andaman sea
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

MLC N. Ramchander Rao stated that the Chief Minister would technically be in contempt of court, especially since he shared the videos and other information with judges and others across the country before the investigating agencies could begin their investigation. (File photo: S.Surender Reddy)

KCR must tell court how he obtained poachgate 'evidence': BJP

There have been 1.35 crore downloads of the Disha App since its launch. Of them, 1.10 crore have been registered. As many as 9.84 lakh SOS alerts have been received seeking help from police. (File photo:DC)

People want Disha App publicised more for women’s safety

The court ordered that Simhayaji Swami will have to appear before the investigating officer of the SIT every Monday between 10.30 am and 12 pm. (Representational photo: DC)

Poachgate accused Simhayaji out on bail

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo: Twitter)

80 per cent Hindus must set aside caste equation and vote for BJP: Bandi



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Sunny Leone's photo printed on Karnataka govt test admit card, probe ordered

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's image was printed on the hall ticket of a candidate, who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022) (Image credit: Social media)

Supreme Court to examine Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision, issues notices

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

K'taka warns cab aggregators of action if autorickshaw services not dropped by Monday

Autorickshaws parked along a road in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Thursday

The prime minister will also dedicate IIIT Una to the nation and lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in the district. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->