Acute shortage of drivers’ hits Telangana RTC

Hyderabad: The large number of drivers of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) either retiring or opting for voluntary retirement schemes (VRS) or taking medical leave is not only impacting the RTC services, but also placing a heavy burden on the current drivers as there have been no fresh recruits for over a decade.

Due to a severe shortage of drivers, drivers are being forced to work extra hours with no leaves.

In 2011, 11,000 drivers and conductors were hired on a contract basis, and the RTC management has not recruited drivers for more than a decade. The TSRTC currently employs 45,000 people, 17,000 of whom are drivers. In the Greater Hyderabad zone, there are 29 depots with approximately 8,000 bus drivers.

"The shortage of drivers is forcing us to work extra hours. There are drivers who are behind the wheel from 7 a.m. until late at night. Our health

is deteriorating, especially because driving in city traffic is so stressful. Even in emergencies, our leaves are not granted, and if we are absent, charge sheets are booked against us, affecting our increments. We need to compensate for one casual leave by working on our offs," a TSRTC driver bemoaned.

He claimed that the RTC frequently uses worn-out buses, endangering the lives of both drivers and commuters. "Drivers are penalised for mileage violations. We request that the authorities hire more drivers, as the number is decreasing month by month."