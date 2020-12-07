TRS will vanish from cantonment, says board’s VP

The board vice president underlined that the state government is due Rs. 60 crore to the cantonment

HYDERABAD: In the upcoming Secunderabad Cantonment Board elections, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi will totally vanish, board vice president

J. Ramakrishna predicted.

Speaking to media in Mahindra Hills area of Secunderabad, Ramakrishna was highly critical of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. “While promising free water for people during GHMC elections, how he can deny the same to people of cantonment board, who also come under Greater Hyderabad,” he asked.

The board vice president underlined that the state government is due Rs. 60 crore to the cantonment. The same must be released immediately before people living in various localities of cantonment start agitating, he warned.

Ramakrishna asserted that within a short span of time, they had ensured the win of BJP candidate K. Deepika from the Monda Market ward.

The cantonment VP asked how some members of the board could personally target and try to remove him from the board. He said only after approaching the High Court , he got justice and is continuing as vice president of the board.