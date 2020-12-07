The Indian Premier League 2020

KCR pays tribute to Ambedkar on death anniversary

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 7, 2020, 11:42 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2020, 11:51 am IST
Rao said Telangana state government had taken up several programmes and initiated many welfare measures that were in line with Dr Ambedkar’s philosophy.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao paid tributes to
Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Sunday.

In a statement, Rao said Dr Ambedkar’s philosophy, thoughts and lofty
ideals continue to inspire and give strength to the people of the
country.

 

He said the Telangana state government had taken up several
programmes and initiated many welfare measures that were in line with
Dr Ambedkar’s philosophy.

