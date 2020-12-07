KCR pays tribute to Ambedkar on death anniversary

Rao said Telangana state government had taken up several programmes and initiated many welfare measures that were in line with Dr Ambedkar’s philosophy.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao paid tributes to

Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Sunday.

Rao recalled the yeoman services rendered by Dr Ambedkar to the country.

In a statement, Rao said Dr Ambedkar’s philosophy, thoughts and lofty

ideals continue to inspire and give strength to the people of the

country.

He said the Telangana state government had taken up several

programmes and initiated many welfare measures that were in line with

Dr Ambedkar’s philosophy.