KCR pays tribute to Ambedkar on death anniversary

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao paid tributes to
Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Sunday.
Rao recalled the yeoman services rendered by Dr Ambedkar to the country.
In a statement, Rao said Dr Ambedkar’s philosophy, thoughts and lofty
ideals continue to inspire and give strength to the people of the
country.
He said the Telangana state government had taken up several
programmes and initiated many welfare measures that were in line with
Dr Ambedkar’s philosophy.
