DSP house raided in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Sunday conducted raids on the house of Kamareddy deputy superintendent police (DSP) Taya Lakshminarayana's house in Trimulgherry in Hyderabad suspecting disproportionate assets.

Officials found live ammunition and empty shells apart from nine cartridges of 9 mm pistol, five cartridges of 7.62 SLR calibre, two cartridges of 0.303 Mark II, two cartridges of 0.22 caliber, six cartridges of AK-47, one empty shell of AK-47 and one empty shell of a 9MM pistol.

 

The searches were conducted following a report received by the ACB officials on November 27, from A.P. Anand Kumar, DSP of ACB Nalgonda Range, wherein he stated that a case was registered against accused officer Kamareddy Town police inspect Jagadish, Kamareddy Town SI T. Govind and a “middleman” Muthyapu Sujay, as the inspector attempted to obtain undue advantage by abusing his official position and demanded an amount of Rs 5 lakh through Sujay and accepted Rs 50,000 as part of the demanded bribe.

“During the course of investigation, searches were conducted at various places including the residence of Lakshminarayana located at P&T Colony in Trimulgherry, Secunderabad for incriminating materials. Our officials seized live ammunition and empty shells among other things at his residence and seized the same. When questioned, Lakshminarayana did not give any satisfactory account for the possession of the ammunition and empty shells found at his residence,” said the officials, adding that in this regard, necessary actions are being taken.

 

