Drunk driver booked for assaulting Shamshabad traffic police at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The RGIA police booked a man for allegedly abusing and assaulting the Shamshabad traffic police staff in an inebriated condition late on Saturday night.

According to sources, Sri Ramulu, aged around 30, was stopped at the ORR toll gate by the staff and was asked for an entry ticket when he started creating nuisance.

“The patrolling staff from the Shamshabad traffic police reached the spot to intervene. The man then started abusing the staff and even grabbed them by their their collar and attacked them. Soon afstaff then subdued him and handed him to the law and order police of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for further investigation,” sources said, adding that his BAC (blood alcohol count) was noted as 231.

The law and order police seized his car and booked him under relevant sections of the IPC before placing him under arrest.