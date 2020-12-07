32-year-old woman found hanging at her house in Hyderabad, cops clueless about cause

For the last one-and-a-half years, the couple was running the bakery in Lalapet which was not into losses

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old woman killed herself by hanging after recording a selfie video at her house in Lalapet on Sunday. She allegedly revealed in the video that nobody is responsible for her decision and that she is unhappy with her life, said police quoting her family, adding that the phone got locked for the cops to check the clip.

The woman, Manjula Gowda, of Bengaluru, shifted to Hyderabad two years ago and was running a bakery along with her husband Satish Kumar. The couple has two children, two boys aged 9 and 11.

“For the last one-and-a-half years, the couple was running the bakery in Lalapet which was not into losses. The family had also gone to attend an event and a puja at their native place in November and recently returned home,” said Lalaguda police inspector G. Srinivasu adding that Manjula is suspected to have killed herself around 10 am on Sunday, when her kids and husband were not at home.

“Her husband left home for the bakery around 8 am and their children went out to play when the incident occurred. Her children came home from playing to find her hanging from the ceiling fan in their bedroom and alerted others,” added the official.

The Lalaguda police reached the spot and took up the investigation and booked a case under section 174 (suspicious death) of CrPC. “The family is clueless of the reasons which led to her suicide. The couple had no financial issues or fights. There was no suicide note found in the room. However, we were told that she had recorded a video claiming that nobody is responsible for her death. We are trying to open her locked phone to ascertain the same,” concluded the official. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.