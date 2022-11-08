  
Nation Politics 07 Nov 2022 Jagan tells minister ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan tells ministers to ensure good prices for paddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Nov 8, 2022, 12:25 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2022, 12:25 am IST
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to prepare for the upcoming sowing season, and keep seeds, fertilisers and other farm inputs ready (Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)
 Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to prepare for the upcoming sowing season, and keep seeds, fertilisers and other farm inputs ready (Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed agriculture and civil supplies ministers, along with senior officials, to ensure that farmers do not sell their paddy for less than the minimum support price.

The Chief Minister, in a meeting at his camp office, directed agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and civil supplies minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao to undertake the procurement systematically, by availing of the e-cropping data, to ensure that farmers benefit.

Officials present at the meeting apprised the Chief Minister that around 186 metric tonnes of foodgrains are expected from the kharif crop, as Andhra Pradesh registered a good rainfall of 781.7 mm from June to November.

They also discussed details of the e-cropping registrations for farmers to avail of benefits.

For the process, biometric authentication for village agriculture assistants and village revenue officers was completed, while the eKYC of farmers was 93 per cent complete, officials said.

Jagan directed officials to complete the eKYC process at the earliest, following which the officials briefed the CM about conducting social audits in public presence, as well as the action plan for procuring paddy.

He directed officials to prepare for the upcoming sowing season, and keep seeds, fertilisers and other farm inputs ready for the rabi crop that is expected to be cultivated on around 22.92 lakh hectares. The state government also decided to remit the input subsidy along with zero-interest crop loans to farmers’ accounts on November 29.

In a related development, the Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to rope in students from agriculture universities for apprenticeships in Polamabadi programmes so that services could be utilised to further awareness among farmers on good cultivation practices.

The Chief Minister sought a plan to ensure that each Rythu Bharosa Kendra has a drone available, within the next two years. Also, he sought that farm machinery be made available for farmers to avail of services through community hiring centres.

The Chief Minister also wanted to promote the ‘plant doctor’ concept and directed the officials to make arrangements to launch it in March 2023. He asked the officials to ensure the availability of soil testing tools at all RBKS so that it could help farmers determine the type of soil and the quantum of fertilisers to use.

Meanwhile, the AP State Seeds Development Corporation secured an award in the seeds category from the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture for 2022.

...
Tags: biometric authentication, paddy crop, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Middlemen offer 100 less than MSP to paddy in AP's Godavari districts
Jagan firm on e-cropping success

Latest From Nation

Kotra Dalimma and her daughter, Majji Savitri seen wriggling out of the mud that was dumped by a tractor in Haripuram village of Mandasa Mandal in Srikakulam District. (Photos by Arrangement)

Tractor dumps mud load on two women relatives; 'attempt to kill' alleged

Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar. (Twitter/@vinodboianpalli)

Need to change Indian election system: Vinod Kumar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)

Stalin writes to Jaishankar

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

SC quashes AP plea on ex-ministers



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ending KCR family rule in TS is BJP’s top agenda: Kishan Reddy

File photo Union Minister Kishan Reddy. (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

I am staying with Congress, asserts Komatireddy

File photo of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (DC Image)

Demonetisation was a colossal failure, Modi should apologise: KTR

File photo of TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Indians should imbibe the spirit of Telangana people: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PCC president Revanth Reddy, former minister T. Subbarami Reddy and others during a public meeting organised at Madnoor as the Bharat Jodo Yatra concludes in Telangana on Monday. (Image: DC)

Himachal will join UP, Uttarakhand in re-electing BJP to power: Nadda

BJP National President J.P. Nadda speaks during the release of BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Shimla, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->