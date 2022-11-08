  
Nation Other News 07 Nov 2022 Ilmenite mining ramp ...
Nation, In Other News

Ilmenite mining rampant in Krishna sanctuary

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMRITAN
Published Nov 8, 2022, 1:06 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2022, 1:06 am IST
19,800 hectares is the area of the Krishna wildlife sanctuary (DC File Image)
 19,800 hectares is the area of the Krishna wildlife sanctuary (DC File Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Political leaders are undertaking illegal mining of ilmenite (iron titanate mineral) in the Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary, in parts of Krishna and Guntur districts, by roping in locals, according to sources.

The black soil, with 95 per cent ilmenite mineral content, is mainly mined from Eelachetla Dibba and Nachu Kunta reserve forest areas, and transported in boats across rivers and creeks to Lankevanidibba in Guntur district and Edurumondi and Pedapalem villages in Krishna district.

From these places, the mineral is transported to a private firm in Duvvada of Visakhapatnam.

Sources said that the entire activity is done during the night to evade checks. For each load of black soil, `4 lakh is paid, with four to five lorry loads being excavated each night.

Ilmenite is an important ore of titanium and a source of titanium dioxide, which is heavily used in manufacturing paints, paper, fabrics, food and cosmetics.

Environmentalists raised concerns over illegal mining, as it would affect the flora and fauna. They said that the sanctuary has a thick cover of mangrove forests but that the mining will affect it.

Further, the places where mining is taking place are hot spots for turtles to lay eggs, from January to June, as the soil temperature suits them.

Environmentalists said the activity will hamper the conservation of turtles.

An environmental activist, privy to the illegal activity, said, “Illegal mining for ilmenite has been going on at the sanctuary for some time and it is going to be intensified further to extract more minerals to make huge money soon, with no rains and water level of the river receding as it becomes easy for transport secretly during night time. We appeal to the state government to act swiftly and stop this illegal mining immediately. If not, it will result in destruction of the forest.”

...
Tags: illegal mining, krishna wildlife sanctuary, ilmenite
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Mining lease row: SC allows appeals of Jharkhand govt, Soren; sets aside HC order
SC sets aside HC order on mining lease row, relief for Soren
Bridge collapse at night; illegal sand mining and construction flaws suspected

Latest From Nation

Kotra Dalimma and her daughter, Majji Savitri seen wriggling out of the mud that was dumped by a tractor in Haripuram village of Mandasa Mandal in Srikakulam District. (Photos by Arrangement)

Tractor dumps mud load on two women relatives; 'attempt to kill' alleged

Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar. (Twitter/@vinodboianpalli)

Need to change Indian election system: Vinod Kumar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)

Stalin writes to Jaishankar

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

SC quashes AP plea on ex-ministers



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Six held for saying 'Pakistan Zindabad' at BSP rally in UP

The arrests were made after a video surfaced on social media that showed some people shouting Pakistan Zindabad' after a meeting of BSP workers in Jahanaganj. (Representational Image)

Had Sardar Patel been India's 1st PM, many problems would not have occurred: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary at a school in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi, Punjab CMs take responsibility for stubble burning

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI)

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi interacts with wide array of public in Hyderabad

Rahul Gandhi met and interacted with women's groups, working class women and transgender community from Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->