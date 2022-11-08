Ilmenite mining rampant in Krishna sanctuary

VIJAYAWADA: Political leaders are undertaking illegal mining of ilmenite (iron titanate mineral) in the Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary, in parts of Krishna and Guntur districts, by roping in locals, according to sources.

The black soil, with 95 per cent ilmenite mineral content, is mainly mined from Eelachetla Dibba and Nachu Kunta reserve forest areas, and transported in boats across rivers and creeks to Lankevanidibba in Guntur district and Edurumondi and Pedapalem villages in Krishna district.

From these places, the mineral is transported to a private firm in Duvvada of Visakhapatnam.

Sources said that the entire activity is done during the night to evade checks. For each load of black soil, `4 lakh is paid, with four to five lorry loads being excavated each night.

Ilmenite is an important ore of titanium and a source of titanium dioxide, which is heavily used in manufacturing paints, paper, fabrics, food and cosmetics.

Environmentalists raised concerns over illegal mining, as it would affect the flora and fauna. They said that the sanctuary has a thick cover of mangrove forests but that the mining will affect it.

Further, the places where mining is taking place are hot spots for turtles to lay eggs, from January to June, as the soil temperature suits them.

Environmentalists said the activity will hamper the conservation of turtles.

An environmental activist, privy to the illegal activity, said, “Illegal mining for ilmenite has been going on at the sanctuary for some time and it is going to be intensified further to extract more minerals to make huge money soon, with no rains and water level of the river receding as it becomes easy for transport secretly during night time. We appeal to the state government to act swiftly and stop this illegal mining immediately. If not, it will result in destruction of the forest.”