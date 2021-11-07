Sadar Utsav attracts crowd; bulls show up at their best

Hundreds of bulls were paraded as part of the Sadar Utsav Sammelan, the biggest gathering for Yadav community, at Narayanguda on Saturday. (DC photo)

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of bulls were paraded as part of the Sadar Utsav Sammelan, the biggest gathering for Yadav community, at Narayanguda on Saturday.

Bulls were taken out in procession with brass band and dancers as hundreds of visitors thronged the place to witness the annual bovine extravaganza.

Youngsters were busy taking selfies with the mighty bulls. There was high voltage enthusiasm and energy among the groups that brought attractive bulls to this event. Visitors had a good time enjoying the drumbeats and dances. Each bull which was brought to the event had at least hundred people dancing around it in the procession.

King Bahubali, Shah Rukh and many other bulls impressed the visitors where more than hundred bulls contested in this fest. Hari Babu Yadav of Musheerabad, who brought ‘King’ from Haryana for the procession, said, “This has become a tradition. Our bull will be the highlight of Sadar. Our family and friends take part in the procession from Musheerabad till the main venue. All the people come out on the road and enjoy the procession.”

Sadar Utasv, is a carnival for the Yadav community, which takes place soon after Diwali. During this time, the families and friends of the Yadav community meet and greet. A contest of bulls is held as part of the festival, where people bring their best bulls for the contest.