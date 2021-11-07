IMD predicts heavy rains for Nellore, Prakasam on Nov. 11, 12

Fishing boats that stayed off the Arabian Sea are anchored in the backwaters in Kochi, Kerala. (AP file photo)

VISAKHAPATNAM: A low pressure is likely to form over south-east Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around November 9, according to a report by IMD Amaravati on Saturday. The report added that it was likely to become more marked and move west-north-west wards towards north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours.

Under the influence of this system, on November 11 and 12, heavy to very heavy rains at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places are likely over Nellore and Prakasam districts. Heavy rains are also likely at a few places of the remaining districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 11 and November 12. Director of IMD Stella S. said the rains might continue till November 14.

IMD is continuously monitoring the situation and updates are sent regularly to the stakeholders based on the development and further movement of the system.

The cyclone warning centre in Visakhapatnam advised fishermen not to venture into the sea after November 9. Those who are on high seas were advised to return to the shore before the low pressure became well marked on November 9.