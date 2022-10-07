  
Nation Other News 07 Oct 2022 File reply on plea f ...
Nation, In Other News

File reply on plea for 'shivling' carbon-dating: Court to Gyanvami mosque management

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 7, 2022, 7:23 pm IST
Updated Oct 7, 2022, 7:23 pm IST
A view of Gyanvapi mosque. (Photo: ANI)
 A view of Gyanvapi mosque. (Photo: ANI)

VARANASI: A court here asked the Gyanvapi mosque management on Friday to file its reply to a petitioners' plea for carbon-dating of a structure, claimed to be a "Shivling", inside the complex on the next date of hearing on October 11.

The petitioners contended that the "Shivling" found in the "wazookhana" reservoir of the mosque during survey work on May 16 was part of the case property.

The petitioners in the case involving the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri dispute put forward their arguments in favour of carbon-dating of the structure, according to district government advocate Mahendra Pandey.

The petitioners' lawyer, Vishnu Shankar Jain, told reporters that the court wanted to know if the "Shivling" was a part of the case property and whether it could appoint a commission for the purpose of carbon-dating and a scientific investigation of the structure.

"We had raised two points. Firstly we had demanded the right to worship 'pratyaksh' (visible) and 'apratyaksh' (invisible) god. The Shivling, which was under the water in the wazookhana, became 'pratyaksh devta' from 'apratyaksh devta' after the water was removed. Hence, that is a part of the suit.

"Secondly, we sought the attention of the court towards Order 26 Rule 10 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) under which the court can appoint a commission for scientific investigation," he said.

The petitioners also told the court that the mosque management has said on an affidavit that the structure is a fountain and it wants it to be ascertained whether it is a fountain or a "Shivling", Jain said.

"The best method is that it should be examined by the Archaeological Survey of India, for which the court can appoint a commission," he added.

The court fixed October 11 as the next date of hearing in the matter and asked the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee to file its reply.

Another lawyer representing the petitioners, Hari Shankar Jain, said some people are trying to spread rumours that carbon-dating will damage the "Shivling".

"On this, we told the court that a scientific examination should be carried out at places where carbon-dating cannot be done," he said.

Joint secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, Mohammad Yasin, said, "We were hopeful that the court would give its judgment on carbon-dating on Friday. But it has fixed October 11 as the next date of hearing."

The Gyanvapi mosque is located next to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the case in the Varanasi court has revived claims that the mosque was built on a portion of the Hindu structure demolished on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. PTI COR/NAV RC 10071754 NNNN

...
Tags: gyanvapi mosque, shivling, gyanvapi-shringar gauri complex
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)


Related Stories

Muslim side objects to plea seeking carbon dating of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi mosque
Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case: Court admits plea for carbon-dating of 'Shivling'

Latest From Nation

In a new travel advisory, the US State Department cautioned its citizens travelling to India against

US asks citizens travelling to India to exercise increased caution due to 'terrorism'

The action comes after many passengers complained of overcharging by the autorickshaws operating under apps like Ola and Uber. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka govt directs Ola, Uber to stop auto-rickshaw services

Sources in the Aam Aadmi Party claimed that the chief minister was

Row erupts over AAP minister's presence at 'religious conversion' event

A day before, the newly-launched semi-high speed train had hit four buffaloes and its nose cone had to be replaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Vande Bharat Express hits cow; second such incident in two days



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ten mountaineers killed in Uttarakhand avalanche

A team of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) was caught in an avalanche while returning. (Representational Image/PTI)

SC to examine if educational institution run by minorities will get special status

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

Flood situation in certain parts of Karnataka still grim

A migrant shifts his belongings from a waterlogged locality after heavy monsoon rains, at Bellandur in Bengaluru.(Photo: PTI)

Vande Bharat Express hits cow; second such incident in two days

A day before, the newly-launched semi-high speed train had hit four buffaloes and its nose cone had to be replaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Modi conveys heartfelt condolences to Abe's widow on tragic loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the State Funeral Ceremony of the former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->