  
Nation Other News 07 Oct 2022 Adilabad RIMS a show ...
Nation, In Other News

Adilabad RIMS a showpiece with no specialty services

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Oct 7, 2022, 12:06 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2022, 9:01 am IST
The super speciality hospital of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), constructed in Adilabad at a cost of ₹150 crore, has since January this year remained a showpiece without functioning properly (Twitter)
 The super speciality hospital of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), constructed in Adilabad at a cost of ₹150 crore, has since January this year remained a showpiece without functioning properly (Twitter)

ADILABAD: The super speciality hospital of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), constructed in Adilabad at a cost of ₹150 crore, has since January this year remained a showpiece without functioning properly or rendering services to people.

Though called a super specialty hospital, RIMS has no specialised doctors. It had been formally inaugurated by health minister T. Harish Rao on March 4. Four specialised doctors had been appointed at this hospital. But they resigned from their posts due to various reasons.

Many doctors are not available at the hospital on all days of the week. This is because many of them have their own hospitals or private practice in other places like Nizamabad and Hyderabad.

People of erstwhile Adilabad district had pinned a lot of hopes on the super specialty services at RIMS. But they are a disappointed lot. Many patients from bordering areas of Maharashtra too arrive at this hospital with a lot of expectations. But they are unhappy about the treatment.

Many patients, who need specialised services for their ailments, are instead going to Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar or Yawathmal in Maharashtra.

Every now and then, Congress, BJP and Left party leaders and activists stage dharnas in front of the massive building demanding recruitment of specialised doctors, so that super specialty services could be made available to patients.

RIMS director Dr. Jai Singh Rathod confessed that right now, they are not rendering super specialty services to patients, as there are no specialist doctors. He underlined that government has offered ₹1.25 lakh as salary for specialised doctors. He maintained that he has no idea why specialists are not coming to work at RIMS, Adilabad.

World-class equipment had been purchased for the super specialty hospital. But they are all lying in cold storage.

...
Tags: rims adilabad
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 07 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Another party leader said the selection of Sudhakar was a strategic move by the party’s coordinator for Vizag, Anakapalli and ASR district Y.V. Subba Reddy (In picture). — DC File Image

Botsa, Dharmana 'met CM' for change of MLC candidate Sudhakar

Devotees who had taken Bhavani Deeskha flocked to the temple in their thousands attired in red. — DC Image/ C. Narayana Rao

Huge rush of devotees continues at Kanaka Durga Temple

The Hayathnagar police busted a ganja smuggling racket operating (Photo by arrangement)

Two nabbed with 1.3 tonnes of ganja, racket busted

According to cybercrime investigators, such cases are on the rise in the commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda. (Image: Twitter)

Cyber con artists on the prowl to trick people into fake brand promotion



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ten mountaineers killed in Uttarakhand avalanche

A team of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) was caught in an avalanche while returning. (Representational Image/PTI)

SC to examine if educational institution run by minorities will get special status

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

Flood situation in certain parts of Karnataka still grim

A migrant shifts his belongings from a waterlogged locality after heavy monsoon rains, at Bellandur in Bengaluru.(Photo: PTI)

Modi conveys heartfelt condolences to Abe's widow on tragic loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the State Funeral Ceremony of the former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: PTI)

Twitter says 50-60 % of tweets asked by govt to be blocked are "innocuous"

Twitter had challenged the orders on grounds of violation of freedom of speech and the authorities not issuing notice to the alleged violators before asking Twitter to take down content. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->