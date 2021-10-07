Nation Other News 07 Oct 2021 Heritage school, col ...
Nation, In Other News

Heritage school, college buildings to be protected monuments in Kerala

PTI
Published Oct 7, 2021, 2:53 pm IST
Updated Oct 7, 2021, 2:53 pm IST
Heritage buildings of schools and colleges which were constructed during the pre-independence period will come under the list
At least one century-old building, having historic, archaeological and artistic significance, will be considered for that, Minister for Museum and Archaeology, Ahammad Devarkovil said. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 At least one century-old building, having historic, archaeological and artistic significance, will be considered for that, Minister for Museum and Archaeology, Ahammad Devarkovil said. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Thiruvananthapuram: The heritage buildings of schools and colleges, constructed during the pre-independence period, will be declared as protected monuments in Kerala, state Minister for Museum and Archaeology, Ahammad Devarkovil said on Thursday.

"Steps will be taken to declare the old buildings in school and colleges in the state, which had been constructed during the pre-independence period, as protected monuments. At least one century-old building, having historic, archaeological and artistic significance, will be considered for that," he told the state Assembly.

 

While replying to a question in the House, the minister also noted that 'Kacheri Malika' inside the campus of the Union Christian College at Aluva in Ernakulam District, had already been notified as a protected monument under the state Archaeology Department.

Kacheri Malika was an old mansion in which the Alangad Taluk Kacheri was once functioned.

Devarkovil said the first phase of the conservation initiatives of the Payyannur Old Police Station, Kannur CSI Church and Chettuvakotta in Thrissur, the heritage buildings identified as protected monuments, was completed.

 

The steps to protect the Hajur Kacheri building in Malappuram and the jewish cemetery in Ernakulam were going on, the minister added.

...
Tags: kerala schools
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court asks UP govt to file status report

Counselling session was already given to the needy children with the support of the social justice department. (Representational Photo:PTI)

School reopening: Kerala govt prepares centralised module to de-stress parents

Supreme Court (PTI)

Lakhimpur violence: SC asks UP government to file status report on arrested

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nail the attackers. (Representational image: AFP)

Two teachers killed in terrorist attack in Srinagar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

411th Mysore Dasara festivities inaugurated

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other guests inaugurating the festivities. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

'Adani' tag removed from Mangaluru airport name

A legal notice was served in March this year to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the MIA director. (Photo: PTI)

Bihar MLA on train in undergarments scandalises co-passengers

The video shows Mandal engaged in a spat with some fellow passengers who were objecting to his

Delhi unveils 10-point action plan to combat air pollution in winter

Commuters ride through heavy fog on a winter morning. (Photo: PTI)

Three held for assaulting youth in the name of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada

Puttur police had on Wednesday registered a case against the five people. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->