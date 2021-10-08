Nation Other News 07 Oct 2021 BIE declares Dasara ...
BIE declares Dasara holidays from Oct. 10 to 17 to all junior colleges in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 8, 2021, 12:03 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2021, 12:03 am IST
All colleges would reopen on October 18
 The controller said that no principal should conduct classes during holidays and cautioned that the board would view seriously any deviation from the instructions. (Representational Photo:AP)

Vijayawada: The Board of Intermediate Education has declared holidays for the Dasara festival for all government and private junior colleges from October 10 to 17.

In a statement released here on Thursday, BIE Controller of Examinations M. Rama Subbanna said that the principals of government, private aided, private unaided, cooperative, AP residential, social welfare residential, tribal welfare residential, incentive, AP model junior colleges and composite degree colleges offering the two-year Intermediate course were informed about the term holidays. All colleges would reopen on October 18.

 

The controller said that no principal should conduct classes during holidays and cautioned that the board would view seriously any deviation from the instructions.

