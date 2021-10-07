411th Mysore Dasara festivities inaugurated

Mysore: The 411th Mysore Dasara festivities which is held on a low-key affair owing to prevailing threat of third wave of Covid-19 hitting this month was inaugurated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna on Thursday atop Chamundi Hills in Mysore in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and a host of elected representatives.

Mr Krishna inaugurated the festivities by lighting the lamp and later showered flower petals on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysore. In his address, Mr Krishna expressed apprehensions that the Covid-19 which spread across the world has had “disastrous” effect on the economy in the global scenario. But, he was happy that “India was able to maintain its path of progression despite the world economy taking a beating on account of Covid-19.”

Adding, he said, “Maintaining its progressive path is no easy task” and wanted all citizens to contribute their mite in bailing the economy out of troublesome situation.

According to Mr Krishna, literacy rate in the country has gone up and it has come as a blessing. High literacy rate will help in augmentation of human resources while youth of the country are an asset to the nation’s development.

In his speech, Krishna appealed to administrators to make proper use of the skills of the youth in building the nation and wanted steps so that youth of the country do not deviate from the Indian culture. “A strong foundation was the need of the hour in inculcating patriotism among the youths,” he felt.

On Mysore Dasara festivities, the former Chief Minister felt that Dasara was not just a religious event but rather of cultural significance which can be tapped to boost tourism industry. In coming days, the conduct of Dasara festivities could be used to promote and develop tourism in the State which has been sulking after the spread of Covid-19.

Mysore District incharge and Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar in his address said that Mr Krishna was chosen to inaugurate the festivities owing to his immense contribution to the State when he was the Chief Minister of the State from 1999-2004.

Mr Somashekar recalled that Mid-Day Meals scheme introduced by Krishna as Chief Minister was instrumental in admissions going up in government schools.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented memento the Mr Krishna on the occasion.