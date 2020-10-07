The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 07 Oct 2020 Sabarimala to allow ...
Nation, In Other News

Sabarimala to allow 1,000 devotees per day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GILVESER ASSARY
Published Oct 7, 2020, 7:51 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2020, 7:51 am IST
Expert committee recommends mandatory Covid negative certificates for Sabarimala devotees
Sabarimala (PTI file image)
 Sabarimala (PTI file image)

The expert committee constituted by the Kerala government to suggest measures for the safe conduct of  Sabarimala pilgrimage during Covid – 19 pandemic this season, has recommended that only 1000 devotees each should be allowed to climb up to the hill shrine on week days and two thousand each on Saturday and Sunday.

The expert committee has made Covid – 19 negative certificates mandatory for each devotee visiting the temple during the annual mandala-makaravilakku pilgrimage season .  All devotees including those coming from other states with Covid negative certificate will b e subjected to another test at the entry points at Nilakkal. All testing and screening activities will be carried out at the Sabarimala base camp at Nilakkal.

 

The high level expert committee was headed by chief secretary with state police chief, home secretary , devaswom principal secretary, health secretary and forest secretary as members.

The mandala-makaravilakku season will begin in November this year.

Devotees should carry reports to certify that they are not above 60 year of age and do not have any chronic ailments. Devaswom Minister Kadakkamapally Surendran said though the expert committee had submitted detailed recommendations, the state government will take a final decision only after examining these in minutely.

 

The weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday will examine the recommendations of the expert committee.

The chief minister had stated earlier that nothwithstanding the Covid safety protocol, all rituals, ceremonies and pujas at the temple will be held as usual. A  majority of pilgrims come from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Devaswom minister Kadkampally Surendran will hold discussions with his counter parts in the neighboring states to brief them about the Covid safety norms and restrictions being imposed this time and seek their cooperation in the matter. 

 

...
Tags: sabarimala temple, sabarimala temple opening
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

EAM S. Jaishankar with US secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a meeting in Tokyo. — PTI photo

Quad meet slams China on coronavirus, graft, coercion

Bihar chief minister and NDU president Nitish Kumar with senior BJP leader and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi at a press conference in Patna ahead of Bihar polls. — PTI photo

Bihar polls: JD (U) allotted 122 seats, BJP 121, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister and NDU president Nitish Kumar with senior BJP leader and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi at a press conference in Patna ahead of Bihar polls. — PTI photo

NDA backs Nitish Kumar, snubs Chirag Paswan

The average daily COVID-19 positivity rate has declined from 9.21 per cent recorded between September 16-22 to 6.82 per cent registered between September 30 to October 6 (PTI pic)

Steady decline in COVID cases, claims govt



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

RAJ 136/9, Overs 18.0, MI VS RAJ Match 20, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS RR Match 20, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Delhi Capitals best Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs, climb back to top spot

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking up the big wicket of Virat Kohli. (File Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs DEL Match 19, Delhi Capitals win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS DC Match 19, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Marcus Stoinis, Prithvi Shaw power Delhi to 196/4 against Bangalore

Marcus Stoinis (right) and Rishabh Pant (37) immediately stitched up an 89-run partnership. (Photo | iplt20.com)
 

Delhi Capitals’ leg spinner Amit Mishra out of IPL after finger injury

The 37-year-old, who last played for India in a Twenty20 match against England in February 2017, has been one of the top performers in league cricket. (Photo | PTI)
 

Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis lead Chennai to 10-wicket win

Watson (83 off 53 balls) hit his first half-century of the season and together with Du Plessis, who smashed 87 of 53 balls, led Chennai past Punjab’s 178 for four. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

KCR stops to feed feral monkeys at Yadagirigutta

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao stopped his convoy to feed feral monkeys near the Yadagirigutta temple. (Twitter)

Seven Odiya workers returning to Surat killed in ghastly bus accident

The mangled remains of the bus that collided with a truck near Raipur, Chhattisgarh, killing seven workers going to Surat. (ANI)

Mysuru police chief's office shut down due to Covid breakout

Representational image (PTI)

Bilkis dadi, face of CAA protests, among TIME's 100 most influential people 2020

Bilkis dadi (Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Trans people win hearts of Chennaites with 'Go Corona Go' number

Their story-telling methods are drawing the attention of hundreds of people in the streets of Chennai
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham