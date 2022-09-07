  
Nation Other News 07 Sep 2022 Likely rains to damp ...
Nation, In Other News

Likely rains to dampen the festive spirit of Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 7, 2022, 1:56 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2022, 1:56 am IST
In the next 48 hours, Hyderabad is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with intense spells, very likely accompanied with thunderstorms. (DC Image)
 In the next 48 hours, Hyderabad is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with intense spells, very likely accompanied with thunderstorms. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The city experienced sudden intense spells of rain, bringing traffic to a standstill and leaving roads and low-lying areas waterlogged. The rain subsided by the evening; the day had remained cloudy throughout. Many places in the state also received heavy downpours.

Koti, Alwal, Abids, Domalguda, Kuktapally, Mehdipatnam, Begumpet, Padmaraonagar, Trimulgherry, Bowenpally, Punjagutta, Khairatabad, Nampally, Nanalnagar, Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, and parts of the Old City received heavy rain.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain was caused by a north-south trough running from Chhattisgarh to a cyclonic circulation over south interior Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The state's highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded in Veldanda in Nagarkurnool district at 80.5 mm. In the city limits, Kukatpally and Medhcal-Malkajgiri recorded the highest rainfall at 30.1 mm.

The IMD issued yellow alert for the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Ranga Reddy, Kamareddy and Nagarkurnool, forecasting that they would receive heavy to very heavy rains

In the next 48 hours, the city is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with intense spells, very likely accompanied with thunderstorms. This may extend to September 9, Ganesh idol immersion day, the IMD said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures for the next two days are predicted to be 34ºC and 23.8ºC respectively.

...
Tags: ganesh nimajjan, ganesh chaturthi, hyderabad news, hyderabad rains
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

GHMC finalises arrangements for Ganesh immersion
Ganesh Utsav committee members arrested in Hyderabad

Latest From Nation

Etala Rajendar. (Facebook)

Tender apology to Speaker or face severe action: Govt warns Etala Rajender

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

5-judge SC bench to hear EWS quota

Telangana BJP leader K Laxman (Photo: ANI)

KCR trying to erase true history of Telangana liberation: Laxman

Both clay and PoP idols are being immersed at People’s Plaza without any restriction by the police or the GHMC. (DC Image)

No segregation of PoP and clay idols at Hussainsagar



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai; Ratan Tata's stepmother attends funeral

Simone Tata attends the funeral of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry at Worli Crematorium, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Foundation laid for 21-km solar-roof cycling track on ORR

Minister K.T. Rama Rao said if everything went well, the cycling tracks would be opened to the public from summer next year. (Photo: Twitter)

HC asks stand of TS on regularizing the JPS

The direction was issued by Justice P. Madhavi Devi who was dealing with a petition filed by Telangana Panchayat Secretaries Federation. (Representational Image)

Osmania Jr docs to strike over unpaid stipends

News

Man attempts suicide in front of TRS corporator's house in Hyderabad

News
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->