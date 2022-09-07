Likely rains to dampen the festive spirit of Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad

In the next 48 hours, Hyderabad is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with intense spells, very likely accompanied with thunderstorms. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The city experienced sudden intense spells of rain, bringing traffic to a standstill and leaving roads and low-lying areas waterlogged. The rain subsided by the evening; the day had remained cloudy throughout. Many places in the state also received heavy downpours.

Koti, Alwal, Abids, Domalguda, Kuktapally, Mehdipatnam, Begumpet, Padmaraonagar, Trimulgherry, Bowenpally, Punjagutta, Khairatabad, Nampally, Nanalnagar, Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, and parts of the Old City received heavy rain.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain was caused by a north-south trough running from Chhattisgarh to a cyclonic circulation over south interior Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The state's highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded in Veldanda in Nagarkurnool district at 80.5 mm. In the city limits, Kukatpally and Medhcal-Malkajgiri recorded the highest rainfall at 30.1 mm.

The IMD issued yellow alert for the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Ranga Reddy, Kamareddy and Nagarkurnool, forecasting that they would receive heavy to very heavy rains

In the next 48 hours, the city is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with intense spells, very likely accompanied with thunderstorms. This may extend to September 9, Ganesh idol immersion day, the IMD said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures for the next two days are predicted to be 34ºC and 23.8ºC respectively.