  
Nation Other News 07 Sep 2022 Illegal nurseries a ...
Nation, In Other News

Illegal nurseries a threat to palm industry in Telugu states

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 8, 2022, 2:11 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2022, 2:11 am IST
Horticulture officer of Bhadradri district J. Marianna promised stringent action against illegal nurseries (Photo: AFP)
 Horticulture officer of Bhadradri district J. Marianna promised stringent action against illegal nurseries (Photo: AFP)

KHAMMAM: Mushrooming oil palm nurseries selling non-standard seedlings to gullible farmers to make a quick buck are turning out to be a major threat to oil palm industry in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

There are 35 illegal nurseries in Dammapet and Aswaraopet mandals. Neither horticulture officials nor Telangana State Cooperative Oil Seeds Growers Federation have a clue about these nurseries.

Gutha Srinivasa Rao, an MBA graduate and oil palm grower in Dammapet, said, “Oil palm farmers must be careful as they will realise that they have sown spurious seedlings only after five years. All their efforts will thus be lost. Illegal nurseries must be nipped in the bud,” he maintained.

Horticulture officer of Bhadradri district J. Marianna said that they would take stringent action against such nurseries. There is a massive demand for oil palm seedlings in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Telangana government is trying to make available this year 1.14 lakh oil palm seedlings in the state. The demand from farmers is double that.

Many farmers are visiting nurseries in Dammapet and Aswaraopet in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and Pedavegi in Andhra Pradesh to buy seedlings. Though not having proper knowledge about oil palm seedlings, these farmers are ready to give ₹500 per seedling when the market price is ₹300. Black marketers are thus trying to cash in on the situation by selling spurious seedlings to them.

Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research (IIOPM), Pedavegi, principal scientist M.V. Prasad said, “Two years’ time is required for developing a healthy oil palm seedling. Governments or oil palm industry should place their order for seedlings with the institute two years in advance.” Scientists identify dura – female parent of mother palm and pisifera – male parent palm. Tenera, a hybrid seedling, is a progeny of dura X pisifera. Finding palms and crossing them takes two years at least.

Scientists say it is impossible to make this type of seedlings in ordinary nurseries or farms. IIOPM is said to have produced 30 lakh seedlings this year.

The central government and palm industry are expected to meet in October and estimate the demand for oil palm seedlings. It is expected that the demand will be between 1.5 crore and 2 crore seedlings. As such an amount will not be available in India, the government imports oil palm seedlings from Costa Rica, Indonesia and Malaysia in a big way.

It is said Naramvarigudem Nursery has got 2 lakh seedlings from these countries this year.

...
Tags: palm oil, illegal nurseries, indian institute of oil palm research (iiopm)
Location: India, Telangana, Khammam


Horoscope 08 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Subabul farmers shift focus to palm oil cultivation
India suspends refined palm oil imports, Nepal refiners struggle

Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh State ST Commission chairman Dr Kumbha Ravibabu promised to resolve the obsutriction tribes into forest lands

ST Commission Chairman promises forest access to tribals

For security reasons, train services on Kottavalasa-Kirandul railway line via Araku were regulated.

Araku train regulated

As part of this operation, one team from the I-T department also visited the office of a lawyer in the Mayur Vihar area. (Representional Image: File)

I-T raids at 110 sites of Oxfam, CPR offices

Prime Minister Modi will unveil the statue of Netaji when he inaugurates the newly-built Central Vista on Thursday. (Twitter)

Netaji’s daughter urges govt to bring back his mortal remains



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India to grow at 7.4% in FY23, continue at same level next year as well: FM

File photo of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)

Passenger entitled to claim insurance even if not wearing seat belt

Under section 194B of The Motor Vehicles Act Act, driving without a seat belt will cost a fine of Rs 1,000 but the rule is applied for the front seat and not for the rear seat.

Foundation laid for 21-km solar-roof cycling track on ORR

Minister K.T. Rama Rao said if everything went well, the cycling tracks would be opened to the public from summer next year. (Photo: Twitter)

Will UP stop Muslims from reciting Quran next, fumes Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

Kejriwal inaugurates Delhi's first school that will prepare students for armed forces

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated Delhi's first school that will prepare students for the armed forces. (Photo: AAP Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->