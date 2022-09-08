  
AP women’s panel to organise cultural event for women on Oct. 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 8, 2022, 1:17 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2022, 1:17 am IST
AP Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma met with hief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with regard to 'Dasara Mahila Sadhikaratha Utsavam' (Photo: Facebook)
 AP Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma met with hief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with regard to 'Dasara Mahila Sadhikaratha Utsavam' (Photo: Facebook)

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Women’s Commission is to organise a cultural event, ‘Dasara Mahila Sadhikaratha Utsavam’ in Rajamahendravaram on October 1.

The Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and briefed him about the event and the CM reportedly expressed his happiness over it and called the women ministers, including R.K. Roja, Vidadala Rajani and K.V. Ushasri Charan, and suggested to them to make the event a grand success by extending their support.

Later, the chairperson, along with the women ministers, released the poster of the event. She said they were going to organise the event at Subramanyam grounds in Rajamahendravaram at 4 pm with the participation of nearly 2,000 women in a bike rally, Kalajatha presentations, street plays, stage shows, women kabaddi, karate, kolatam, karrasamu and a host of others in addition to organising an exhibition of stalls.

She said they would also present awards to the winners in the state-level short film ‘Sabala’ contest in addition to facilitating the women.

Tags: ap women commission chairperson vasireddy padma, ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, dasara mahila sadhikaratha utsavam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


