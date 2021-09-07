Anjani Kumar suggests necklace road for Ganesh immersion

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday oversaw a technology-driven demonstration of immersing Ganesh idols in Tank Bund at a faster pace.

"We are using technology to save time during immersion of Idols. An automatic release system has been put in place to immerse idols. This will help save at least 4–6 minutes in the process of immersing each idol," Anjani Kumar explained.

He has advised Ganesh festival organisers to use the NTR Marg side for immersing idols of Ganesh, as most crane facilities will be provided there. "We are planning to allow only small and medium-size idols to be immersed from the main Tank Bund road to protect the ongoing beautification process," the police commissioner stated.

He requested people and Ganesh festivity organisers to cooperate with police in this regard.