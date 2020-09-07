167th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,202,562

91,723

Recovered

3,247,297

69,624

Deaths

71,687

1,008

Maharashtra90721264440026604 Andhra Pradesh4981253940194417 Tamil Nadu4634804041867839 Karnataka3985512928736393 Uttar Pradesh2662832007383920 Delhi1914491659734567 West Bengal1807881540883562 Bihar147658130300754 Telangana140969107530886 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat104341824983106 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8784264751348 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura151278483144 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
Nation Other News 07 Sep 2020 Poor COVID testing r ...
Nation, In Other News

Poor COVID testing rate in Telangana results in low weekend tally

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Sep 7, 2020, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2020, 11:35 pm IST
The previous day, between Friday and Saturday evenings, 62,736 tests were conducted that saw 2,574 new cases
A medic collects a nasal sample from a police constable of Assembly security staff for COVID-19 test, before the monsoon session, inside state assembly premises, in Hyderabad. — PTI photo
  A medic collects a nasal sample from a police constable of Assembly security staff for COVID-19 test, before the monsoon session, inside state assembly premises, in Hyderabad. — PTI photo

Covid-19 in Telangana appears to have taken its regular weekend off with fewer cases of new Coronavirus infections being reported for Saturday and Sunday by the state health department.

Typically, during the weekend fewer Covid-19 determination tests are conducted that corresponds with a fall in the number of new cases reported.

 

Between Saturday and Sunday evenings, only 36,593 tests were conducted in the state with 1,802 new Covid-19 cases being reported. Nine more people were reported dead from the disease for the same period taking the total deaths from Covid-19 in Telangana to 895, according to the State Health Department’s daily Covid-19 bulletin’s Monday edition.

The previous day, between Friday and Saturday evenings, 62,736 tests were conducted that saw 2,574 new cases.

The reduced number of tests also appeared to reflect on the number of cases in GHMC area as well as in some other districts that have been reporting more than a hundred cases during the past week.

 

The latest addition to new cases in GHMC area were 245, while in Ranga Reddy district, this number was 158. While 136 new cases were reported in Karimangar district 106 were reported from Siddipet, 103 from Sangareddy districts, 94 from Nizamabad, 93 from Warangal Urban, 79 from Nalgonda and 64 cases were reported from Khammam districts.

The health department said as on Sunday evening, Telangana had 31,635 active Covid-19 cases of whom 24,596 were either in home or institutional quarantine. Among the 7,039 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, 2,689 were in government run facilities while 4350 were in private hospitals.

 

According to the bulletin, 1,210 Covid-19 patients were on Oxygen beds with another 682 in Intensive Care Units in government hospitals. Among patients in private hospitals, 1,989 were oxygen beds with 861 patients admitted to ICU wards.

Tags: covid testing in telangana, coronavirus telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


