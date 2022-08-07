  
Nation Other News 07 Aug 2022 CM Jagan attends Spe ...
Nation, In Other News

CM Jagan attends Speaker’s son’s wedding

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 7, 2022, 12:55 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2022, 12:55 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seen at Speaker Tammineni Sitaram son’s wedding held at Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district on Saturday. Also seen are Tammineni Sitaram (from left) , his wife Vani Sitaram, groom Venkata Chiranjeevi Nag, bride Madhuri, her parents Boddepalli Simhadri and Sarada. — By Arrangement
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seen at Speaker Tammineni Sitaram son’s wedding held at Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district on Saturday. Also seen are Tammineni Sitaram (from left) , his wife Vani Sitaram, groom Venkata Chiranjeevi Nag, bride Madhuri, her parents Boddepalli Simhadri and Sarada. — By Arrangement

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the wedding function of Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram’s lone son Venkata Chiranjeevi Nag, at the junior college grounds in Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam district, on Saturday evening.

The Chief Minister flew in a special aircraft from Gannavaram to Visakhapatnam in the afternoon and from Visakhapatnam he took a helicopter and landed in the Timmapuram municipal grounds where a temporary helipad was created. The Speaker and his wife welcomed the Chief Minister at the helipad. Several ministers were also present to receive him along with the Speaker couple.

Jagan Mohan Reddy blessed the couple Nag and Madhuri amidst chanting of Vedic hymns and spent about 20 minutes at the wedding venue. He flew back to Visakhapatnam and later left for New Delhi in his special aircraft at 5.20 pm.

Tight security was arranged for the Chief Minister’s visit. Traffic was regulated in the Amadalavalasa town till midnight.

Others who attended the wedding ceremony included Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Dharmana Prasada Rao, Dr Adimulapu Suresh, Ambati Rambabu, Gudivada Amarnath, Dr Seedari Appalaraju, former minister Dharmana Krishna Das, MLAs Botsa Appala Narsaiah, Kambala Jogulu, Viswasarai Kalavati, Alajangi Joga Rao and MLC Varudu Kalyani.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, tammineni sitaram
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Horoscope 07 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The High Court had last ordered OTA to the said employees for their halt periods outstation/destination station. (DC Representational Photo)

Pay overtime or face contempt proceedings, HC warns railway officials

N. Chandrababu Naidu with PM Narendra Modi. (File image by arrangement)

Bonhomie between Naidu and PM Modi after four years

The High Court in 2013 had directed the united Andhra Pradesh government to set up de-addiction centres in every district to treat drug addiction. (PTI File Photo)

HC unhappy over TS not setting up de-addiction centres

More than 50 per cent of police stations in the state including three police commissionerates - Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda - have not installed CCTVs as per the Supreme Court directions. (DC Representational Photo)

Despite SC, MHA orders, police stations lack CCTV cams



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

TTD Chairman, EO invite Maha CM, Deputy CM for Bhoomi Puja on August 21

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). (FIle)

Suresh N Patel appointed CVC, ex-IB chief Arvind Kumar as vigilance commissioner

President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. (RB/PTI)

TS yet to install mandated safety measures on national highways: Centre

Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo)

Homage paid to Army elite dog fallen in gunfight with J&K militants

Army personnel pay tribute to Axel, an Army dog who died due to bullet injuries during an anti-terrorist operation in Baramulla district on Sunday. ( DC )

GRSE to build electric ferry for Bengal government

The zero-emission full electric ferry, which is 24-meter-long, is powered by 210 kilowatt per hour liquid cooled energy storage solution and ergonomically designed to carry 150 passengers with provision of air conditioning sitting arrangements. (Photo by arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->