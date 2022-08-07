CM Jagan attends Speaker’s son’s wedding

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seen at Speaker Tammineni Sitaram son’s wedding held at Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district on Saturday. Also seen are Tammineni Sitaram (from left) , his wife Vani Sitaram, groom Venkata Chiranjeevi Nag, bride Madhuri, her parents Boddepalli Simhadri and Sarada. — By Arrangement

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the wedding function of Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram’s lone son Venkata Chiranjeevi Nag, at the junior college grounds in Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam district, on Saturday evening.

The Chief Minister flew in a special aircraft from Gannavaram to Visakhapatnam in the afternoon and from Visakhapatnam he took a helicopter and landed in the Timmapuram municipal grounds where a temporary helipad was created. The Speaker and his wife welcomed the Chief Minister at the helipad. Several ministers were also present to receive him along with the Speaker couple.

Jagan Mohan Reddy blessed the couple Nag and Madhuri amidst chanting of Vedic hymns and spent about 20 minutes at the wedding venue. He flew back to Visakhapatnam and later left for New Delhi in his special aircraft at 5.20 pm.

Tight security was arranged for the Chief Minister’s visit. Traffic was regulated in the Amadalavalasa town till midnight.

Others who attended the wedding ceremony included Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Dharmana Prasada Rao, Dr Adimulapu Suresh, Ambati Rambabu, Gudivada Amarnath, Dr Seedari Appalaraju, former minister Dharmana Krishna Das, MLAs Botsa Appala Narsaiah, Kambala Jogulu, Viswasarai Kalavati, Alajangi Joga Rao and MLC Varudu Kalyani.