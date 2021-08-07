Nation Other News 07 Aug 2021 Temporary gate to be ...
Nation, In Other News

Temporary gate to be erected at Pulichintala dam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 7, 2021, 1:38 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2021, 1:38 am IST
The authorities are draining water from the reservoir throughout the day as Pulichintala is receiving inflow of 64,963 cusecs of water
Floodwater gushing out at Pulichintala project after 16th gate washed away. (Photo:DC)
 Floodwater gushing out at Pulichintala project after 16th gate washed away. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: A temporary gate will be erected at Pulichintala dam on Saturday. The water resources authorities have deployed a team of experts to install a temporary gate called ‘Stop Lock Gate’ in the place of the radial crest gate number 16, which was washed away due to a mechanical failure in the early hours on Friday.

The authorities are draining water from the reservoir throughout the day as the Pulichintala project is receiving inflow of 64,963 cusecs of water from upstream Nagarajunasagar project besides having inflows from other sources.

 

Water resources engineer-in-chief C. Narayana Reddy said, “We have taken up preliminary works and we will fix the temporary get on Saturday as we are expecting water level in the reservoir to dip by that time.”

The Pulichintala project was initiated during the previous Telugu Desam regime under engineering, procurement and construction mode in 2003. However, the Congress government led by the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy laid foundation stone for the project in 2004 and it was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy in 2013.

 

The YSR Congress Party government is having the burden of clearing dues worth of Rs 199 crore along with interest as the previous regime failed to pay for execution of Pulichintala project.

On the other hand, Prakasam barrage is receiving inflow of 4.57 lakh cusecs of water from upstream Pulichintala project and nearly 4.44 lakh cusecs of water are being released into the sea by lifting all 70 gates to a height of 12.9 feet besides supplying 12,789 cusecs of water into canals for cultivation at 6.00 pm.

Krishna river conservator A. Raja Swaroop Kumar said, “We are expecting a maximum quantum of nearly 5.67 lakh cusecs of water from Pulichintala project to reach Prakasam barrage in the next few hours and we will be releasing nearly 130 tmcft of water into the sea from the barrage by Saturday this season from June 1.”

 

...
Tags: pulichintala dam, temporary gate, stop lock gate, prakasam barrage, krishna river
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

AP High Court.

HC directs AP not to conduct polls to gram panchayats merged civic bodies for 3 weeks

Given these obstacles, which are affecting revenue generation, authorities are to link toll plazas with details of vehicles. — DC file photo

Toll plazas to start collecting e-challan dues

Srisailam Project. (Photo:DC)

Dams left to their fate as Telangana runs out of funds

Doctors maintain that as the state government is getting ready to face the third wave of Coronavirus pandemic, services of these experienced doctors will come in handy in case the situation deteriorates. (Photo:PTI)

AP to benefit if its doctors retire at 65 years



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Drone spotted over Indian mission in Islamabad; India lodges protest

There was no official comment on the incident. (Photo: AFP/File)

Underworld don Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS Delhi

In 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. (Photo: PTI)

Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

Danish Siddiqui was an Indian photojournalist based in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter)

MHA asks states, UTs to install CCTV cameras in all police stations

The information regarding the number of police stations having CCTVs is not maintained at the level of Central government. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->