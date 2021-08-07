DC Impact: JNTUA ready to provide infrastructure for Microsoft Innovation Centre

Responding to a report published on these columns that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reacted positively to the request of setting up Microsoft centre in the district, the JNTUA vice chancellor expressed willingness for JNTUA to be part of the exclusive project. — Twitter

ANANTAPUR: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, would provide all necessary infrastructure and manpower towards establishment of Microsoft Innovation Centre in Anantapur, vice chancellor Prof. C Ranga Janardhan said. Responding to a report published on these columns that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reacted positively to the request of setting up Microsoft centre in the district, the JNTUA vice chancellor expressed willingness for JNTUA to be part of the exclusive project. Ranga Janardhan sought it to be established on JNTUA campus.

"JNTUA is ready to provide the required space in the upcoming skill development and incubation centre building with an area of nearly 50,000 sq ft," the vice chancellor told this newspaper.

A team of directors and officials from the JNTUA would meet retired IAS officer K.R. Venugopal, who was residing in Hyderabad, but went abroad, sources said.

In a related development, collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan assured to follow up the development to get Microsoft Innovation Centre in Anantapur. A team of intellectuals led by Dr. Suresh Babu of Gowthama Buddha Educational Trust met the collector and represented about the proposals for establishment of the innovation centre. The collector assured to speak to Venugopal seeking his initiatives to help the drought-hit district.

Sources said Venugopal was the mentor of Nagalakshmi, who can speed up the process.