Telangana government sanctions Rs 400 crore for new Secretariat building

A crane tears down the old Secretariat building in Hyderabad on Thursday. (DC Photo: P Surendra)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday sanctioned Rs 400

crore for the construction of the new Secretariat complex.

The state cabinet meeting on Wednesday had approved the design for the new Secretariat and okay a budget of Rs 400 crore for it. Upon receiving the Cabinet nod, the Roads & Buildings Department (R&B) commenced the process of inviting contractors to bid for the project.

The proposed six-storeyed complex will be built over 6 lakh square feet. Sources in the government revealed that administrative sanction will be accorded to commence the construction process in the next two or three days.

In a recent meeting with the archetects Oscar and Ponni, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had coneyed that the external view of the building should be more attractive and dignified. He suggested that each floor of the building should have a dining hall, meeting hall and a waiting hall for visitors.

In view of the suggestions from the chief minister, officials of R&B on Thursday had a meeting with Oscar & Ponni to tweak the design.

R&B officials said the ongoing demolition of the buildings in old Secretariat almost completed and clearing of debris will likely to finish by end of this week.