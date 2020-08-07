Karnataka Wakf Board chairman dead

Karnataka Wakf Board chairman Dr Mohammed Yusuf who passed away in Bengaluru on Friday, august 7, 2020. (Twitter)

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Wakf Board chairman Dr Mohammed Yusuf died at a private hospital here on Friday, family sources said. He was 65 and is survived by his wife and two children.

Yusuf was suffering from kidney-related ailments and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the past 20 days, they added.

A philanthropist and a businessman, Yusuf was appointed the Wakf Board chairman last year. While in that post, he started a survey of Wakf Board properties to free them from encroachment.