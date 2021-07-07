Nation Other News 07 Jul 2021 Karnataka Deputy CM ...
Nation, In Other News

Karnataka Deputy CM inaugurates 100-bed paediatric ICU in Bengaluru

ANI
Published Jul 7, 2021, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2021, 12:17 pm IST
Ashwathanarayan said that the PICU facility facilitates lifesaving care to infants and children affected by COVID-19
CN Ashwathanarayan inaugurates 100-bed paediatric ICU in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)
 CN Ashwathanarayan inaugurates 100-bed paediatric ICU in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid Task Force head CN Ashwathanarayan on Tuesday dedicated the expanded Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of 100 beds set up under Corporate Social Resposibility (CSR) funding to support COVID-19 treatment at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) in Bengaluru.

Ashwathanarayan, while speaking at the occasion, said that the PICU facility expanded at a cost of Rs 1.32 crores facilitates lifesaving care to infants and children affected by COVID-19.

 

"The unit is equipped with critical medical equipment which includes PICU cots, oxygenated beds, ventilators, high flow nasal cannula machines and multi-para monitors," the Deputy CM said.

"This makes quality healthcare accessible and affordable for COVID-infected infants and children belonging to underserved communities," he added.

In a tweet, the minister appreciated Cognizant Foundation for mobilising over Rs 12 crore to provide critical care, vaccinations for differently-abled and access to digital learning during the pandemic. "CSR contributions by organisations are strengthening our fight against COVID-19," he said.

 

Chairman of Cognizant India Rajesh Nambiar said, "This pediatric ward will ensure the most vulnerable receive timely care and attention and informed that the company mobilised over Rs 12 crore to provide critical care, vaccinations for differently-abled and access to digital learning during the pandemic."

"During the anticipated third wave, IGICH is expected to lead the response to save lives of children. I thank Cognizant Foundation and its partner, People to People Health Foundation, for responding to this call for help and strengthening the pediatric COVID care unit," said IGICH Director Dr Sanjay KS.

 

...
Tags: dr c n ashwathnarayan
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Justice Chanda had on June 24 reserved order on Banerjee's application that the judge recuses himself from hearing her election petition apprehending bias on his part. (PTI)

Judge recuses self from hearing Nandigram poll plea, Mamata fined Rs 5 lakh

Garbage bins with leftover plastic bags, empty plastic bottles and other small containers holding a few milliliters of water also cause mosquito breeding.

Doctors caution Hyderabad residents as dengue cases surface

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. (ANI file photo)

K'taka Health Minister meets Harsh Vardhan, urges to increase supply of COVID jabs

Kitty Kumaramangalam. (Photo: Twitter/@LiveLawIndia)

Former Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's wife murdered in Delhi's Vasant Vihar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Delhi govt's new excise policy allows bars to operate till 3 am

Customers will not be allowed to crowd outside a vend or the pavement and buy through the counter. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Supreme Court refuses to cancel, postpone PG final year medical exams

Supreme Court refused to direct the medical universities to cancel or postpone the final year Post Graduate exams. (Photo: PTI)

Monsoon session of Parliament to have 19 sittings

The session is slated to conclude on August 13. (Photo: rstv.nic.in)

Activist Stan Swamy passes away ahead of his bail hearing

Swamy's health condition was critical for the last one month. (Photo: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)

Kamal Haasan opposes bill to amend Cinematograph Act

The bill proposes to amend the Cinematograph Act of 1952 with provisions that empower the Centre with revisionary powers. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham