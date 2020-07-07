Now COVID goes rural in Telangana: A record number of cases detected

Rural Telangana was relatively unscathed by the coronavirus until now. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: Coronavirus fires are slowly being lit in rural Telangana including the smaller urban centres, if the numbers since July 1 are anything to go by.

On Monday, the Telangana areas other than the Greater Hyderabad area recorded the highest tally of 412 cases since the coronavirus made an entry into the state. This marks a three-fold increase from July 1, when 137 cases were registered in these districts. Ranga Reddy and Medak districts showed 160 and 117 cases respectively on Monday.

A total of 1,831 new cases were recorded statewide on Monday, taking the total to 25,733. The GHMC (Greater Hyderabd Municipal Corporation) area registered 1,419 cases, according to the daily COVID-19 bulletin. Eleven deaths were reported, taking the toll to 306.

From 137 cases in non-GHMC areas on July 1, the number of infections has risen to 215 on July 2; 234 on July 3; 278 on July 4; 313 on July 5; and 412 on Monday, July 6.

The recent announcement that the government might consider a fresh lockdown in Hyderabad again is driving thousands of people out of the city to their homes in rural Telagnana and to towns such as Karimangar or Warangal. This wave is now feared to be contributing to the rising cases of Covid-19 cases in the rest of the state.

Health department data showed that Mancherial and Medak districts had 20 cases each and Khammam 21. Among the other districts, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad and Nalgonda recorded nine cases each.