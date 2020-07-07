105th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

723,185

2,839

Recovered

441,112

962

Deaths

20,198

24

Maharashtra2119871152629026 Tamil Nadu114978665711571 Delhi100823720883115 Gujarat36858263231967 Uttar Pradesh2863619109809 Telangana2573314781306 Karnataka2531710529402 West Bengal2298715235779 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Rajasthan2092216320465 Haryana1777013393276 Madhya Pradesh1528411579617 Bihar12525901497 Assam12523788314 Odisha10097648654 Jammu and Kashmir86755318138 Punjab64914494132 Kerala5623334128 Chhatisgarh3305264414 Uttarakhand3161258642 Jharkhand2877206820 Goa181310617 Tripura169212191 Manipur13907340 Himachal Pradesh107074610 Puducherry101148014 Nagaland5782280 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh268781 Mizoram1971330 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya88441
Nation Other News 07 Jul 2020 Now COVID goes rural ...
Nation, In Other News

Now COVID goes rural in Telangana: A record number of cases detected

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 7, 2020, 5:19 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2020, 5:19 pm IST
Anticipating a lockdown in Hyderabad, people are moving to rural Telangana and spreading the virus
Rural Telangana was relatively unscathed by the coronavirus until now. (DC Photo)
 Rural Telangana was relatively unscathed by the coronavirus until now. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: Coronavirus fires are slowly being lit in rural Telangana including the smaller urban centres, if the numbers since July 1 are anything to go by.

On Monday, the Telangana areas other than the Greater Hyderabad area recorded the highest tally of 412 cases since the coronavirus made an entry into the state. This marks a three-fold increase from July 1, when 137 cases were registered in these districts. Ranga Reddy and Medak districts showed 160 and 117 cases respectively on Monday.

 

A total of 1,831 new cases were recorded statewide on Monday, taking the total to 25,733. The GHMC (Greater Hyderabd Municipal Corporation) area registered 1,419 cases, according to the daily COVID-19 bulletin. Eleven deaths were reported, taking the toll to 306.

From 137 cases in non-GHMC areas on July 1, the number of infections has risen to 215 on July 2; 234 on July 3; 278 on July 4; 313 on July 5; and 412 on Monday, July 6.

The recent announcement that the government might consider a fresh lockdown in Hyderabad again is driving thousands of people out of the city to their homes in rural Telagnana and to towns such as Karimangar or Warangal. This wave is now feared to be contributing to the rising cases of Covid-19 cases in the rest of the state.

Health department data showed that Mancherial and Medak districts had 20 cases each and Khammam 21. Among the other districts, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad and Nalgonda recorded nine cases each.

...
Tags: rural telangana coronavirus, telangana districts coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


