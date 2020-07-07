Hyderabad's beloved Secretariat building complex razed

This is what the new Secretariat may look like.

Hyderabad: Contractors on Tuesday began old Secretariat building complex which once housed the core of the Telangana state's administration. The demolition began in the early hours of Tuesday.

Given the TRS government's indifference to its heritage value, no fond farewells were said to the old building, which was the nerve centre of all governments in the old undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The path to the razing was cleared by the Telangana High Court when it dismissed a bunch of petitions challenging the TRS government's decision to pull down the old building and build a new one its place, at a cost upwards of Rs 450 crore.

Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's office released a picture of what the replacement building will look like. It'g got to be be approved by the chief minister of course.

Chandrashekar Rao laid the foundation stone for the new administrative

complex on June 27 last year.

However, some public interest litigations (PILs) were filed in the High Court challenging the decision to construct a new building at great cost.

The new secretariat will have about 4 lakh sq ft of space and is meant to be an integrated administrative hub, equipped with state-of-the-art connectivity and other features.

More importantly for the TRS government, it will be vaastu compliant.