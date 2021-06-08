Nation Other News 07 Jun 2021 Covid hits taxi owne ...
Nation, In Other News

Covid hits taxi owners and drivers of Andhra Pradesh; no income, debts piling

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 8, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Monthly instalments to banks as EMIs for their vehicles had perforce to be continued even as their earnings came down
About 1,800 rental vehicles ply in the district. Some 3,400 owners and drivers depend on these for their livelihood. (Representational Photo:AFP)
 About 1,800 rental vehicles ply in the district. Some 3,400 owners and drivers depend on these for their livelihood. (Representational Photo:AFP)

KADAPA: While the Corona epidemic is hurting all people in terms of livelihood, the more severe second phase of the pandemic’s spread has badly affected both owners and workers of taxi cabs.

This segment of the population had somehow recovered from the first wave but was floored in the past two months of the intense virus spread. Monthly instalments to banks as EMIs for their vehicles had perforce to be continued even as their earnings came down. Worse, family maintenance became more difficult.

 

On days when vehicle got a run, they made some money, but had to sit back at home for most days without work.

The system of vehicle rentals has touched a low as people have mostly stopped travel. Vehicles are not allowed to ply after 12 am, unless absolutely necessary. Police harassment too adds to the drivers’ misery.

About 1,800 rental vehicles ply in the district. Some 3,400 owners and drivers depend on these for their livelihood. The curfew and lockdowns in the state did them in.

Many drivers have begun looking for other employment, but are getting no work. Most of them live on rented space and landlords are getting restive over delay in payment of rent. “We borrow from our acquaintances to support our families. Vehicle owners too are struggling to pay their EMIs to banks,” stated a driver.

 

Suresh, who operates his own vehicle from the taxi-stand at the Collectorate said vehicles are mostly idling away. There are no wedding events or festivals. People hardly travel. The finance company, he said, is after him for delayed instalments.

Another driver, Subhan, said he does not know how to repay his debts. Previously there was about 20 days’ work in a month. In addition to the salary paid by the vehicle owner, he would get Rs 500 per day if he worked overtime. Now there is very little of money coming to his hand and thefamily management has become difficult.

 

Driver Narasimha Yadav said the Coronavirus had deeply hurt the lives of drivers. He would put the vehicle on the stand and sit back. End of the day, there were times he returned home empty-handed.

...
Tags: taxi drivers, kadapa, lockdown, covid-19, vehicle emi's, rental cars, andhra pradesh, drivers, rent, taxi loans
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Cuddapah


Latest From Nation

Vice-chairman of state planning commission, B.Vinod Kumar along with municipal commissioner V.Kranthi and City Mayor Y.Sunil Rao observing the map of multipurpose park here at Telangana chowk in Karimnagar on Monday. — DC Image

Karimnagar will turn a tourist hub, says Vinod Kumar

The court directed the state government to the send eye drops sample prepared by Anandaiah for sterility tests and see that the report is obtained as expeditiously as possible within a period of two weeks.

AP High Court allows ayurvedic cure for Covid-19 ‘K’

Referring to the complaint of MP to Delhi police claiming that his mobile phone with SIM No. 9000922222 is being misused, the APCID said this contradicts the statement made by the MP himself. — Facebook

APCID clarifies on seizure of rebel MP Raju’s mobile phone

All medical postgraduates and house surgeons would join the protest to press the demands like ex-gratia/health insurance for all frontline workers. (DC file photo)

Junior doctors in AP to boycott duty from June 9



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

9.27 lakh severely acute malnourished children identified till November last year

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines severe acute malnutrition' (SAM) by very low weight-for-height or a mid-upper arm circumference less than 115 mm, or by the presence of nutritional oedema. (Representational Image/AFP)

Action against black market may fizzle out in Andhra Pradesh

The state vigilance and enforcement authorities have booked nearly 70 hospitals in the state for a series of offences. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Pediatric Covid cases on the rise, nine admitted at Ruia; tests awaited for 8 more

The hospital administration has set up a special pediatric Covid-19 ward with a capacity of 255 beds on the hospital premises. (Photo: PTI/File)

Telnagana: Illegal drugs smuggling rackets on low key due to travel curbs

One of the drugs bust by the Cyberabad Police in 2020. (Photo: Twitter/@cyberabadpolice)

Bosch India to repair faulty ventilators in Karnataka govt hospitals for free

The company has decided to repair the ventilators through CSR funding. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham