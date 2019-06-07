S Jaishankar's debut official visit as Foreign Minister

New Delhi: In his first official visit to a foreign country, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will be on a two-day visit to Bhutan on Friday.

The ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said that the EAM would be meeting Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji.

He is also expected to meet the King of BhutanJigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

“It will be Jaishankar’s first visit abroad as external affairs minister and reflects the importance India attaches to its relationship with Bhutan, a close friend and neighbour,” Kumar said.

India and Bhutan are close allies and the diplomatic ties between the nations are on upswing.

In 2017, India stood firm against China’s military aggression at Doklam plateau which could have ended in the loss of territory for Bhutan.

Doklam is a disputed territory which is claimed by both China and Bhutan. India doesn’t claim the land as its own but supports Bhutan’s claims.

The military stand-off which continued for 2 months ended as both countries parties pulled their troops back.