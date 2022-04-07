Nation Other News 07 Apr 2022 Toll plazas hike cha ...
Nation, In Other News

Toll plazas hike charges

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Apr 7, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2022, 12:26 am IST
Travel agents to shift burden on passengers
There is a daily tax collection of around Rs 7 crore to Rs 9 crore across all toll plazas in the state. Following the revision, it is likely to touch Rs 12 crore, officials said. — DC Image
 There is a daily tax collection of around Rs 7 crore to Rs 9 crore across all toll plazas in the state. Following the revision, it is likely to touch Rs 12 crore, officials said. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Travel on national highways has become costlier by Rs 30 to Rs 50 after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) revised the toll plaza tariff for 2022-23, effective April 1.  It will be valid till March 31 next year .

This has added to the financial strain on highway users, who are already bearing the brunt of exorbitant fuel prices.

 

NHAI officials said toll plaza managements had been directed to erect boards prominently displaying the revised prices.

Prices have gone up in some of the 28 toll plazas in Telangana.

“There is a daily tax collection of around Rs 7 crore to Rs 9 crore across all toll plazas in the state. Following the revision, it is likely to touch Rs 12 crore,” officials said.

As per the revised rates, while the earlier return journeys of cars, jeeps, vans and light vehicles was Rs 120 at Panthangi toll plaza, it has now gone up by Rs 10. For buses and trucks, it is Rs 290 for a single journey and Rs 435 for the return journey. Earlier it was at Rs 265 and Rs 395, respectively.

 

Srinivas, who runs a travel agency, said that the revised charges will hit them hard as his vehicles ply between Vijayawada and Hyderabad on a regular basis. The Panthangi toll plaza employees have already started collecting the revised fee. "We have no other option but to hike our travel charges," he said.

...
Tags: toll plaza hike charges, nhai, daily tax collection increase toll plaza
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

India bars import of 101 more defence equipment

Though the jumbos are on a stroll for the last 30 days, they were calm so far. There is no case of severe property damage, the DFO said. — DC file image

Denizens, officials worried as 3 jumbos stray into Tirupati outskirts

The breakthrough infection was found to occur on average 43 days after the second vaccination. (Representational Image/ AFP)

High immune response to Covid variants in breakthrough cases after 2 Covaxin jabs

The exhibition society refunded close to Rs 12 crore to shop owners who wished to go back after the numaish was put on hold a couple of days after its inauguration. (File Image)

Numaish: Exhibition Society’s revenue collection takes a beating this year



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Free entry for tourists for 3 days at Taj Mahal for Shah Jahan's Urs

Tourists take pictures at the Taj Mahal which reopened on September 21, 2020. (Photo: AFP/File)

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

Flight services resume from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap. (ANI)

Plea over protection of Great Indian Bustard mentioned in Supreme Court

Great Indian Bustard. (Photo: PTI)

Interview | We need to refashion our politics to address new realities: Ashwani Kumar

Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->