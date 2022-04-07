Toll plazas hike charges

There is a daily tax collection of around Rs 7 crore to Rs 9 crore across all toll plazas in the state. Following the revision, it is likely to touch Rs 12 crore, officials said. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Travel on national highways has become costlier by Rs 30 to Rs 50 after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) revised the toll plaza tariff for 2022-23, effective April 1. It will be valid till March 31 next year .

This has added to the financial strain on highway users, who are already bearing the brunt of exorbitant fuel prices.

NHAI officials said toll plaza managements had been directed to erect boards prominently displaying the revised prices.

Prices have gone up in some of the 28 toll plazas in Telangana.

“There is a daily tax collection of around Rs 7 crore to Rs 9 crore across all toll plazas in the state. Following the revision, it is likely to touch Rs 12 crore,” officials said.

As per the revised rates, while the earlier return journeys of cars, jeeps, vans and light vehicles was Rs 120 at Panthangi toll plaza, it has now gone up by Rs 10. For buses and trucks, it is Rs 290 for a single journey and Rs 435 for the return journey. Earlier it was at Rs 265 and Rs 395, respectively.

Srinivas, who runs a travel agency, said that the revised charges will hit them hard as his vehicles ply between Vijayawada and Hyderabad on a regular basis. The Panthangi toll plaza employees have already started collecting the revised fee. "We have no other option but to hike our travel charges," he said.