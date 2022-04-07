Telangana health director courts controversy for participating in 'tantric' puja

KOTHAGUDEM: Telangana health director Gadala Srinivasa Rao has once again come under focus; this time not for anything on Covid-19, but reportedly participating in a “tantric” puja, which promotes superstitions, at Sujathanagar in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

The puja was performed at the house of Bhukya Vijayalaxmi, TRS leader and mandal parishad president of Sujathanagar mandal on Tuesday evening. Srinivasa Rao, native of Aswapuram in Bhadradri district, joined health department in 2004. He has a charitable trust in his father’s name. He visits Bhadradri at regular intervals to meet friends and participate in charitable activities undertaken by his trust, including providing financial assistance to poor students. There are also media reports that he will soon join a political party and contest the next assembly elections.

In video clippings that have gone viral on social media, Srinvasa Rao is seen performing puja to Vijayalaxmi, who is dressed as a tribal Goddess. The health director says the Goddess has eternal powers and is seen dancing and chanting mantras praising Vijayalaxmi dressed as Goddess and wearing garlands.

Social activist Avula Srinivas says a top official performing such pujas sends wrong signals to the society, as it promotes superstitions.

Srinivasa Rao had come into limelight with his regular statements on Covid-19 during the Coronavirus pandemic. Mandal parishad president Vijayalaxmi is reportedly close to Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao. She said, “It is the puja programme for Pratyangira Devi, a Goddess of tribal people. There is nothing tantric in it.”