Numaish turns money-spinner for women entrepreneurs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Apr 7, 2022, 11:42 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2022, 1:00 am IST
Dr Husna Fatima, the medical intern who put up a stall that sells cosmetics and hijabs, wishes to pursue her masters in the US or Canada
Dr Husna Fatima (in picture), the medical intern who put up a stall that sells cosmetics and hijabs, wishes to pursue her masters in the United States or Canada. “I have all along been a meritorious student. My mother struggled to nurture me and my younger brother. The numaish is helping me raise funds for my foreign studies,” she said. — DC Image
 Dr Husna Fatima (in picture), the medical intern who put up a stall that sells cosmetics and hijabs, wishes to pursue her masters in the United States or Canada. "I have all along been a meritorious student. My mother struggled to nurture me and my younger brother. The numaish is helping me raise funds for my foreign studies," she said. — DC Image

Hyderabad: The founders of the popular numaish had perhaps no inkling that the All India Industrial Exhibition would one day provide a platform for thousands of women would thrive as entrepreneurs. Today, the numaish is more than just a recreation or entertainment option for families.

A medical intern put up a stall so that with the earnings she could pursue her higher education dreams; a single mother runs a stall to feed her family while another woman, who started on a modest note with a stall, now owns a textiles unit.

 

This year’s exhibition, which was delayed because of Covid-19 restrictions, will now conclude on April 14. A feature of the numaish is that at least 200 stalls have been put up by women entrepreneurs. Women are given first preference in the allotment of stalls and money generated by the popular annual event is spent on education of girls from marginalized families, said Aditya Margan, secretary of the exhibition society.

Dr Husna Fatima, the medical intern who put up a stall that sells cosmetics and hijabs, wishes to pursue her masters in the United States or Canada.

 

“I have all along been a meritorious student. My mother struggled to nurture me and my younger brother. The numaish is helping me raise funds for my foreign studies,” she said.

For Sabina Shazan and Mishab, the numaish has provided an opportunity to exhibit their entrepreneurial dexterity through their stall that sells readymade garments.

Sabina Shazan said “after completing my masters from England, I wanted to start something of my own. This exhibition has given me more exposure and I can understand the pulse of the customers much better.”

 

Nisha Detroji, whose stall sells traditional wear, said “I have been putting up a stall here for the past 16 years. The earnings support my family. Once numaish is over it will be back to selling clothes and visiting houses.”

Meanwhile, there are many stall run by women, who deal in eatables, fancy jewellery, and herbal projects, among other products.

...
Tags: numaish, all india industrial exhibition, women entrepreneurs
Location: India, Telangana


