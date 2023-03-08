Ministers and officers to speed up processing of GIS-2023 MoUs, says CM Jagan

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the ministers and officials of the industries department on the successful conduct of the GIS in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4. (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the ministers and officers to speed up the processing of the MoUs signed at the Global Investors Summit-2023 in Vizag.

Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the ministers and officials of the industries department on the successful conduct of the GIS in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4. He stressed that these MoUs promised to provide employment to six lakh people in the state.

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath, along with industries minister and officials of the industries department called on the CM at his camp office here on Tuesday. The Chief Minister recalled that the meet has attracted investments of Rs 13.41 lakh crore, involving 378 proposals and promising employment to six lakh people. The government has already taken steps for execution of the MoUs by formulating a committee chaired by the Chief Secretary, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the committee should meet twice a week and take matters forward. The monitoring committee would clear the applications for investments in the state without giving scope for red tape. Officials must create an industry and investment friendly atmosphere.

The CM also discussed with the officials the arrangements for the Assembly session from March 14 and the welfare programmes to be implemented during the rest of March and April. The schedules for these were finalised at the meet. The meeting decided to serve Ragi Malt to schoolchildren in the mid-day meal from March 10. The MLC election code doesn’t apply to this, the CM noted.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the dates for some of the programmes have been finalised keeping in view the MLC election code.

It has also been decided to release funds to eligible students under ‘total fee reimbursement’ scheme on March 18, announce the names of Best Volunteers on March 22 on the occasion of Ugadi festival, launch the Jaganannaku Chebudam on March 23, conduct YSR Asara from March 25 to April 5, implement Jagananna Vasati Deevena on March 31, launch the Family Doctor Concept on April 6, felicitate the Best Volunteers on April 10 and launch EBC Nestham on April 18.

Special chief secretary (industries) Karikal Valaven, director of industries G. Srijana and AP High Grade Steels Ltd MD S Shanmohan were also present.