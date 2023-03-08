  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 07 Mar 2023 Meghalaya's San ...
Nation, In Other News

Meghalaya's Sangma, Nagaland's Rio take oath of office as chief ministers

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 8, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2023, 12:33 am IST
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party leader Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland Chief Minister, at a ceremony in Kohima. (Photo: PTI)
 Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party leader Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland Chief Minister, at a ceremony in Kohima. (Photo: PTI)

Shillong/Kohima: National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad K. Sangma and NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday took the oath of office as the chief ministers of Meghalaya and Nagaland respectively. While it is the second term for Mr Sangma, for Mr Rio it is the fifth term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda as Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) chairman, attended the ceremonies along with the leaders of the alliance partners.

Mr Sangma, who was sworn in along with 11 members of his council of ministers, said his focus will be on sectors that can provide large-scale employment. Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, both from the NPP, took the oath as deputy chief ministers, underlining the strength of the regional party in the rainbow coalition which has come to power once again. Mr Tynsong was the deputy CM in the previous government as well.

The BJP’s Alexander Laloo Hek, UDP’s Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, and Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP also took the oath as ministers.

In all, eight MLAs from the NPP, two from the UDP and one each from the BJP and HSPDP were administered the oath of office and secrecy as ministers by state governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

Under the rules, Meghalaya, with a 60-member Assembly, cannot have more than 12 ministers, including the CM.

The PM later tweeted: “Congratulations to those who took the oath. Best wishes to them in their pursuit of taking Meghalaya to new heights of growth.”

The NPP became the single-largest party, winning 26 seats in the recently-held election. The UDP bagged 11 seats while the BJP, HSPDP and People's Democratic Front (PDF) got two seats each. Besides them, two Independent members also extended support to Mr Sangma.

The ruling coalition on Monday decided it would be called the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 since its partners are the same as the previous one.

“We are exploring many options apart from improving infrastructure, road, power and water connectivity… We are prioritising our focus on areas and sectors where we can provide large-scale employment to people,” Mr Sangma told a news agency after taking the oath. Health, education, agriculture and tourism are also important sectors, he said.

“The foundation for the work in all these sectors have been laid in the past five years and now will work aggressively in those sectors,” Mr Sangma added.

Congratulating Mr Sangma and the others who took the oath as ministers, Mr Nadda tweeted: “Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi Ji & your able governance Meghalaya will soar the heights of success once again. My best wishes for a successful tenure.”

In Kohima, 72-year-old politician and NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio was administered the oath of secrecy by governor La Ganesan. T.R. Zeliang and Y. Patton were sworn in as deputy chief ministers of the state, while other members of the Rio Cabinet also took the oath.

State BJP chief Temjen Imna Along, widely popular on the social media across the country for his sense of humour, and Salhoutuonuo Kruse, one of the two women elected to the Nagaland Assembly for the first time, were among those who were sworn in as members of the council of ministers.

Mr Rio will lead an all-party Opposition-less government, even as the NDPP-BJP alliance secured 37 seats in the 60-member House in the recent Assembly polls in the state. All other parties in the state have extended their letters of support to the Rio-led alliance.

...
Tags: chief minister neiphiu rio, prime minister narendra modi, union home minister amit shah, bjp president j.p. nadda
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The government is now planning to set up committees comprising officials for the selection of beneficiaries. (Representational Image)

Telangana: 2BHK housing scheme, Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries list on hold

The circular issued to students also listed recent attacks by strays and said it was coordinating with civic authorities over the issue. — Representational image/DC

University of Hyderabad students continue to feed strays despite order

The Govt Schoo Film Nagar building which houses two primary schools and one high school with 1600 students, is deprived of toilet facilities. The well maintained in the school are meant for only teaching staff. (Photo: P.Surendra)

Fewer toilets, unhygienic conditions make life hell for girls in govt schools

Three children of migrant labourers drowned in the Manair near the Housing Board Colony in Karimnagar. (Representational image)

Karimnagar: Three teenagers drown in Manair while celebrating Holi



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Congress criticised for not supporting Opposition amidst raids by central agencies

Ayodhya Development Authority gives final nod to construction of Dhannipur mosque

A mosque, a hospital, a research institute, a community kitchen and a library are to be constructed by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust. (AP Photo)

Modi lauds CJI for push to make SC judgments available in regional languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju during the Constitution Day celebrations. (PTI file photo)

Aviation industry suffers Rs 28,907 crore loss

Union minister of state for civil aviation Gen. V.K. Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

Milk prices increased due to rise in fodder cost: Union minister Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan. (PTI File Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->