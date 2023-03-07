  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 07 Mar 2023 Four tiger cubs resc ...
Nation, In Other News

Four tiger cubs rescued in Anantapur

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHUSHANAM HOSKOTE
Published Mar 7, 2023, 12:37 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2023, 12:47 am IST
Rescued tiger cubs. (Photo by arrangement)
 Rescued tiger cubs. (Photo by arrangement)

ANANTAPUR: Four tiger cubs, found in an agriculture fields closer to Pedda Gummadapuram village in Nandyal district of Nallamala forest were rescued by villagers on Monday. The cubs were carefully shifted a room in the village to avoid attacks from dogs and other animals.

Villagers noticed four tiger cubs of about one month age in an agriculture field of Pedda Gummadapuram village , adjacent to Nallamala forest in Atmakur forest division.

Villagers gathered at the spot and found mother tigress was not with the cubs. Suspecting, dogs or other animals will attack the cubs, the villagers catch the cubs keeping in bamboo baskets and shufted to a room in the village.

The villagers informed the Atmakur Forest Division officials. Official Sources said, the decision about rescuing of cubs yet to take because the mother tigris likely come back at least after a day Or two to the spot.Officials were in a plan to teunite with the mother. Normally, a tiger feeds and protects cubs till the age of two years.

As the tiger cubs were impressively attracting similar of cats, the villagers were on taking selfies with the tiger cubs. Videos of cubs were viral on social media.

...
Tags: nallamala forest, nandyal, tiger cubs
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Related Stories

Tigers on the loose worry Adilabad farmers
Four tigers migrated from Maha spotted in Adilabad

Latest From Nation

The police are awaiting an authentication from the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Chaitanya suicide: Cops say note was written by victim

The Belum Caves are the second largest in the Indian sub-continent after the Meghalaya caves.(DC File Photo)

Cave stay, space tourism, caravan tour for AP

Guntur Mayor Kavati Sivanagamanohar. (Photo: Twitter)

First-of-its-kind YSR Cloth Bank under Wall of Kindness concept in Guntur

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

CM Jagan to launch Family Doctor programme on March 15



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Supreme Court rules in favour of collegium-like appointments of EC

Unanimous verdict by five-judge Constitution bench of Justice K.M. Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi, Justice Aniruddha Bose, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Justice C.T. Ravikumar. (File Photo: DC)

Modi lauds CJI for push to make SC judgments available in regional languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju during the Constitution Day celebrations. (PTI file photo)

Aviation industry suffers Rs 28,907 crore loss

Union minister of state for civil aviation Gen. V.K. Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

Now 'Shri Anna' will also benefit AIIMS patients: Shivraj Singh

CM Shivraj Singh reacted to the announcement and said that millets will now also benefit the patients.

Infrastructure development is the driving force of the economy: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on ‘Infrastructure and Investment', in New Delhi, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->