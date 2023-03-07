  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 07 Mar 2023 First-of-its-kind YS ...
Nation, In Other News

First-of-its-kind YSR Cloth Bank under Wall of Kindness concept in Guntur

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 7, 2023, 1:06 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2023, 1:06 am IST
Guntur Mayor Kavati Sivanagamanohar. (Photo: Twitter)
 Guntur Mayor Kavati Sivanagamanohar. (Photo: Twitter)

GUNTUR: In an innovative first-of-its-kind initiative in AP, the Guntur Municipal Corporation has started a YSR Cloth Bank under the Wall of Kindness concept at Lakshmipuram in Guntur on Monday.

The aim is to provide clothes to the needy and free of cost. Guntur Mayor Kavati Sivanagamanohar said that cloth banks are not only of help to the poor but also contribute to the cleanliness of the city. The cloth bank set up at Lakshmipuram e-bus bay under the auspices of the city administration was inaugurated by the mayor in the presence of city commissioner Keerthi Chekuri.

The mayor said the needy people can take clothes from the cloth bank and use them.  He urged the  people to hand over their reserve clothes to these banks without throwing them out. This would also be beneficial to the city in terms of sanitation upkeep. The mayor said the staff of the GMC would be available in the cloth bank from 8 am to 8 pm every day.

Commissioner Keerthi said this was an innovative idea. Every day, many kinds of clothes are being thrown onto the roads, affecting the city’s sanitation conditions. She appealed to the people to make good use of the cloth bank and said steps would be taken to establish these banks in other parts of the city as well.

Corporator Echampati Venkatakrishna, EE Sundara Ramireddy, MHO Bhanu Prakash, ADH Rama Rao, sanitary inspectors and others participated in the programme.

...
Tags: guntur, guntur mayor kavati sivanagamanohar, ysr cloth bank
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Guntur


Latest From Nation

The police are awaiting an authentication from the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Chaitanya suicide: Cops say note was written by victim

The Belum Caves are the second largest in the Indian sub-continent after the Meghalaya caves.(DC File Photo)

Cave stay, space tourism, caravan tour for AP

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

CM Jagan to launch Family Doctor programme on March 15

Election returning officer P.V. Subba Reddy issued the notification and the schedule for the polls.(Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Election notification issued for 7 MLC seats in AP; March 13 as last date



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Supreme Court rules in favour of collegium-like appointments of EC

Unanimous verdict by five-judge Constitution bench of Justice K.M. Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi, Justice Aniruddha Bose, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Justice C.T. Ravikumar. (File Photo: DC)

Modi lauds CJI for push to make SC judgments available in regional languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju during the Constitution Day celebrations. (PTI file photo)

Aviation industry suffers Rs 28,907 crore loss

Union minister of state for civil aviation Gen. V.K. Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

Now 'Shri Anna' will also benefit AIIMS patients: Shivraj Singh

CM Shivraj Singh reacted to the announcement and said that millets will now also benefit the patients.

Infrastructure development is the driving force of the economy: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on ‘Infrastructure and Investment', in New Delhi, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->