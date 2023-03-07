First-of-its-kind YSR Cloth Bank under Wall of Kindness concept in Guntur

GUNTUR: In an innovative first-of-its-kind initiative in AP, the Guntur Municipal Corporation has started a YSR Cloth Bank under the Wall of Kindness concept at Lakshmipuram in Guntur on Monday.

The aim is to provide clothes to the needy and free of cost. Guntur Mayor Kavati Sivanagamanohar said that cloth banks are not only of help to the poor but also contribute to the cleanliness of the city. The cloth bank set up at Lakshmipuram e-bus bay under the auspices of the city administration was inaugurated by the mayor in the presence of city commissioner Keerthi Chekuri.

The mayor said the needy people can take clothes from the cloth bank and use them. He urged the people to hand over their reserve clothes to these banks without throwing them out. This would also be beneficial to the city in terms of sanitation upkeep. The mayor said the staff of the GMC would be available in the cloth bank from 8 am to 8 pm every day.

Commissioner Keerthi said this was an innovative idea. Every day, many kinds of clothes are being thrown onto the roads, affecting the city’s sanitation conditions. She appealed to the people to make good use of the cloth bank and said steps would be taken to establish these banks in other parts of the city as well.

Corporator Echampati Venkatakrishna, EE Sundara Ramireddy, MHO Bhanu Prakash, ADH Rama Rao, sanitary inspectors and others participated in the programme.