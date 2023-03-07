  
Nation, In Other News

Election notification issued for 7 MLC seats in AP; March 13 as last date

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 7, 2023, 1:02 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2023, 1:07 am IST
Election returning officer P.V. Subba Reddy issued the notification and the schedule for the polls.(Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
 Election returning officer P.V. Subba Reddy issued the notification and the schedule for the polls.(Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: Election notification was issued on Monday for the filing of seven MLC seats under MLAs quota in the AP Legislative Council. These seats would become vacant on March 29. Election returning officer P.V. Subba Reddy issued the notification and the schedule for the polls.

The term of office of Challa Bhagiradh Reddy had been completed on November 2. The tenures of Nara Lokesh, Potula Sunitha, Bachula Arjunudu, Dokka Manikya Varaprasada Rao, Varaha Venkata Suryanarayana Raju Penumatsa and Gangula Prabhakar Reddy will end on March 29.

The Central Election Commission had announced the election schedule on February 27 to fill the MLC vacancies.

Subba Reddy said those who want to file nominations can do so at the state assembly building in Velagapudi. The nominations will be received from 11 am to 3 pm on working days from March 6 to 13.

The scrutiny would take place at 11 am on March 14 in the assembly building. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is till 3 pm on March 16. Polling would be held in the assembly building from 9 am to 4 pm on March 23. The counting of votes would be done on the same day at 5 pm.

